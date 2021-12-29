NPFL Wrap: Rivers United stun Enyimba while Lobi Stars fight back to beat Shooting Stars

Ishaq Rafiu scored the only goal that helped Rivers United stun Enyimba 1-0 to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Rafiu broke the deadlock in Aba six minutes into the second 45 minutes and the Pride of Rivers held on to the lead for maximum points.

Rivers United have shown solidity in defence this campaign as they are yet to concede a goal after playing three matches and they have scored five goals.

They sit third in the league table level on seven points after three matches with leaders Remo Stars and Akwa United while Enyimba dropped to the fifth spot after conceding their first loss of the season and they have six points.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars came from behind to beat their visitors Shooting Stars 2-1 in another league fixture on Wednesday.

Akilu Mohammed fired the Oluyole Warriors ahead in the 40th minute but his effort was not enough as Lobi Stars showed resilience to seal all three points after the restart.

Adams Olamilekan scored the equaliser in the 64th minute and Ogba Ifeanyi scored the match-winning goal for the hosts in the 72nd minute.

The defeat left Shooting Stars in the 17th spot with two points after three matches while Lobi Stars occupy the sixth position with five points after the same number of games.

Elsewhere at the Ilorin Sports Complex, Kwara United needed an own goal to defeat Wikki Tourist 1-0 at home.

Ebuka Anaekwe turned the ball into the back of his own net in the 54th minute to separate both teams in Ilorin.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa United settled for their third successive draw in the NPFL with a goalless draw against Remo Stars in Sagamu and they join Akwa United, Rivers United as the only four teamsm yet to suffer defeat in the league this season.

On Thursday, Katsina United will face Kano Pillars while Niger Tornadoes have a date with Abia Warriors.