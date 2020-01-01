NPFL Wrap: Plateau United return to summit after Adamawa United demolition

The Peace Boys returned to winning ways to regain leadership position in the Nigerian elite division, as three games ended scoreless

Enugu made it three goals in succession in the Professional Football League on Sunday after defeating Abia Warriors 3-1 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Although the Flying Antelopes are not having the best of time in the Caf Confederation Cup, they have been impressive in the domestic league as they push for the league diadem.

Ibrahim Olawoyin put Salisu Yusuf’s men ahead after seven minutes before the visitors levelled matters through Lukman Bello five minutes later.

With four minutes until the half time break, Ifeanyi George put the hosts ahead with a fine finish. George completed his brace in the 69th minute as the Makurdi-based team returned home empty-handed.

After going three games without a win, Plateau United returned to winning ways in style by demolishing Adamawa United 5-0 in Jos.

Ibrahim Mustapha’s brace and goals from Oche Ochowechi, Uche Onwuasoanya, and Abba Umar helped the Peace Boys move to the summit of the , albeit on superior goal difference, over Lobi.

Kennedy Boboye’s Akwa United went to Kano, saw but bowed 2-0 to in Sunday’s league outing.

After a goalless first half, Nyima Nwagua powered the hosts ahead in the 76th minute before veteran Rabiu Ali sealed the win three minutes later.

Thanks to this win, Sai Masu Gida move to 12th in the log with 20 points after 12 league encounters.

Elsewhere in Bauchi, MFM FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wikki Tourists in a tension-soaked encounter.

With just 18 minutes into the game, Promise Damala handed the hosts the lead before doubling the advantage on the stroke of half-time through Ajala Olushola.

Two minutes into the second half, the Olukoya Boys reduced the deficit through Izuchukwu Chimezie, who converted Tosin Olubobola’s pass.

Fuelled by a rapturous noise by the home fans, Wikki Tourists held their nerve to deny the Lagosians any chance of earning a late draw.

Also, encounters between Heartland and Katsina United, and Dakkada FC, Kwara United and all ended on a goalless note.



NPFL RESULTS

Wikki Tourists 2-1 MFM FC

3-1 Abia Warriors

Heartland 0-0 Katsina Unied

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0

Kano Pillars 2-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars 0-0 Dakkada FC

Plateau United 5-0 Adamawa United