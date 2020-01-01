NPFL Wrap: Plateau United decimate Enyimba, Dakkada FC stroll past Adamawa United

The Peace Boys continued with their quest to emerge as Nigerian champions by hitting the People’s Elephants for four at the New Jos Stadium

Nasarawa United recorded a 3-2 victory over FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Sunday’s Professional Football League ( ) outing.

Despite playing at home, the Solid Miners went into the game as underdogs owing to their pitiable standing on the NPFL log.

However, they proved bookmakers wrong by securing maximum points to launch their fight against the drop.

Abubakar Lawal fired Nasarawa United ahead in the 12th minute from the penalty spot before Esosa Igbinoba doubled the lead a minute into the second half.

The goal woke the Anambra Warriors from their slumber as Jimoh Badamosi reduced the deficit via the penalty spot after 51 minutes. Eight minutes later, the hosts regained their two-goal lead as Lawal sealed his brace from the penalty spot.

It was the turn of Badamosi to earn his double as he scored from the penalty spot, but that could not prevent them from avoiding defeat.

Even after the win, Nasarawa United languish in relegation waters with 10 points from 12 outings.

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Heartland began 2020 on a winning note after edging Enugu 2-1.

After a goalless first half, the visitors drew first blood courtesy of Traore Issif’s 47th-minute effort.

When it looked like Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men would be losing at home, Abiodun Thompson and Sadiq Abubakar came to the rescue as Salisu Yusuf’s men returned home on a disappointing note.

In Ilorin, Abia Warriors were subdued 2-0 by a resurgent Kwara United with Alamayo Abdulrasaq and Stephen Adah the men to thank for getting the goals.

It was a tale of dissatisfaction for as they went to Makurdi, saw, but bowed to 2-0.

With the game heading for a 0-0 draw, the hosts conjured two goals in the last nine minutes to hand Kabiru Dogos’s team their fourth defeat of the season.

Eburu Duru got the first in the 81st minute before Abdulkarim Mumuni sealed the win in the second minute of additional time.

will have themselves to blame after missing several scoring opportunities in their 1-1 draw with visiting Warri .

Sai Masu Gida began the game on a flying note thanks to Auwali Ali’s fifth-minute effort but they threw away two points as Abdulkarim Mumuni levelled matters for the Seasiders with almost the last kick of the game in Kano.

Plateau United continued their quest for winning their second Nigerian elite division diadem with a 4-0 obliteration of .

The Peace Boys went into the first half with a slim 1-0 lead at the New Jos Stadium, after Uche Onwuasoanya’s 38th-minute goal.

They completed the damage in the second half with Abbar Umar’s double and Ibrahim Mustapha’s strike.

With this win, Plateau United lead the log with 24 points – three ahead of closest challengers Lobi Stars.

Moses Effiong was the star of the week as his hat-trick helped Dakkada blow aside Adamawa United 4-2.

With just a minute into the cracker at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Effiong got the first goal before making it two 16 minutes later after the visitors had evened the scores through Eka Unegbe.

Femi Ajayi got the newcomers’ third goal in the 56th minute before Effiong completed his treble 11 minutes later.

