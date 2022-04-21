NPFL Wrap: Nasarawa United suffer Akwa United obliteration, Enyimba maul Kano Pillars

Akwa United continued their bid to retain their Nigeria Professional Football League crown with a 6-1 destruction of Nasarawa United on Thursday evening.

A brace from Wisdom Fernandon and goals from John Ubong Friday, Adam Yakubu, Bello Babatunde, Franklin Matib ensured the Promise Keepers secured a comprehensive win over the Solid Miners.

Unbeaten in their last four league matches, Deji Ayeni’s men welcomed the Lafia based outfit to the Nest of Champions as they aimed to continue with their impressive run.

They got off to a flying start as Friday put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute - scoring from a rebound off Danlami Umar’s save from Babatunde’s free-kick.

While the visitors were still planning to regroup, Akwa doubled their advantage in the 15th minute as Yakubu drilled home from close range after being set up by Babatunde.

In the goal-laden first half, Wisdom Fernandon found the net on two occasions as Ayeni’s side went into the half-time break with a massive four-goal lead.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Nasarawa United stepped up their performance in the second half and they reduced the deficit courtesy of former Nigeria youth international King Osanga after 55 minutes.

Strikes from Babatunde and Matib ensured that Akwa United picked all points in grand style and moved up to the seventh spot in the NPFL log.

Elsewhere, Enyimba destroyed former league champions Kano Pillars at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Still hurt by their 2-0 loss to Rivers United last time out, Finidi George’s men put up an attacking masterclass to add to Sai Masu Gida’s relegation woes.

While Victor Mbaoma got a brace, Emmanuel Godwin and Emeka Obioma also registered their names among the goalscorers.

Kano Pillars were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes of the thriller after former Nigeria U17 goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo was given his marching orders.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunshine Stars continued their push for a place on the continent with a slim 1-0 triumph over Rivers United.



The Owena Whales - who returned to their permanent base after serving their NPFL ban - sealed victory thanks to Leonard Ugochukwu’s fourth-minute strike.

Even at the defeat, Stanley Eguma’s men lead the NPFL log with 52 points from 24 matches played in the 2021-22 campaign.

Article continues below

For Lagos based MFM FC, they continued their topsy turvy season with a 2-0 home defeat to Bauchi’s Wikki Tourists.

NPFL RESULTS

Akwa United 6-1 Nasarawa United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Rivers United

Enyimba 4-0 Kano Pillars

MFM 0-2 Wikki Tourists

Heartland 1-0 Plateau