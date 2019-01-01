NPFL Wrap: MFM stun Heartland as Plateau United take early lead

Three teams secured away points in the opening weekend of the 2019/20 domestic campaign

MFM recorded the only away victory in the season-opening games of the Professional Football League ( ) on Sunday as they stunned Heartland 1-0 in Okigwe.

Clement Ogwu’s 39th-minute goal was enough to hand the Olukoya Boys a precious three points in their first competitive match under their new manager Tony Bolous.

Since the opening weekend fixtures were released by the League Management Company (LMC), many had expressed interest in seeing how Fidelis Ilechukwu would fare against his former employers, who he finally left after 13 years of service.

Unfortunately for the ‘Working One’, his first official game for Heartland ended with a home defeat that may now put him under undue pressure.

In Jos, Plateau United have taken an early lead on the NPFL log following their 3-1 win over

The battle between the former league champions lived up to the pre-match hype as both teams gave a good account of themselves.

The Pride of Benue started on a wrong footing, conceding a cheeky goal in the 12th minute as Nerot Silas shot the home side in front.

The bad situation for Gbenga Ogunbote’s side got worse as Solomon Kwambe turned the ball into his own net to double the advantage for the Peace Boys.

Lobi Stars were given a lifeline just after the half-hour mark when they were awarded a penalty kick and was it was converted by Sikiru Alimi as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

In the second half, Plateau United continued from where they stopped as Amos Gyang got another goal to re-establish their two-goal cushion and that was how the tie in Jos ended.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors beat Katsina United 2-0 while Akwa United forced Warri to a 1-1 draw.

There was also stalemates in Asaba and Kano, where Delta Force played 1-1 against Akwa Starlets, and Pillars settled for a barren draw against .