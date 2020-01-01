NPFL Wrap: Lobi Stars overtake Plateau United as league leaders

The Owena Whales are the only team to secure maximum points during Sunday’s Nigeria top-flight games

secured an impressive 2-1 away victory over Wikki Tourists in Sunday’s Professional Football League ( ) encounter.

Coach Kabiru Dogo’s men continued from where they stopped in their last outing when they secured a 2-0 victory over Jigawa Golden Stars in Akure.

Against the newcomers on Sunday, they were at their best as goals from Anthony Omaka and Fuad Ekelojuoti handed them a two-goal lead before the hosts got one back through Idris Guda’s 70th-minute penalty.

Thanks to this win, Sunshine Stars are now sixth on the NPFL log with 22 points from 14 outings.

NPFL surprise packages Dakkada FC continued with their fine start to the season thanks to a 2-1 triumph over .

Spencer Bassey put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes before former Super Eagles’ defender Azubuike Egwuekwe turned the ball into his net as Stanley Eguma’s men went down 2-0 at half-time.

With two minutes to the end of the game, Bamba Bakary pulled one back for the Pride of Rivers from the penalty mark.

Defeat for Eguma’s team means they drop to third in the table with 24 points – one point above fourth-ranked Dakkada.

have overtaken Plateau United as leader of the Nigerian domestic season thanks to their slim 1-0 win over MFM FC.

The Makurdi-based side sealed maximum points thanks to Chukwudi Nwaodu’s ninth-minute effort. Elsewhere, Plateau United were held to a 0-0 draw by resurgent Akwa United at the New Jos Stadium.

In Nnewi, it was not a good tale for Warri as they were silenced 3-1 by FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Charles Atsemene’s strike but the hosts clawed back thanks to Sebastian Uche’s brace and Christian Nnaji’s beauty.



