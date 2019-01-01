NPFL Wrap: Lobi Stars, Enyimba join Enugu Rangers in Super Six, Insurance go down

The Pride of Benue and the People’s Elephants have both made it to the playoffs but Insurance failed in their survival bid

and have qualified for the season-ending playoffs in the Professional Football League ( ) despite failing to get victories in their matchday 22 games on Sunday.

While the People’s Elephant were beaten 2-1 by Katsina United, Lobi Stars could only pull off a draw against Remo Stars, but it was still enough for the duo to pull through to the Super Six, alongside Enugu , who had already qualified with two games to spare.

The Pride of Benue finished on 35 points while coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men had 33 points from 22 games

MFM, who were hoping to sneak into the post-season competition, were denied the chance as they were beaten 4-2 by in a tense Southwest derby.

The loss by the Olukoya Boys saw them finishing just one point outside the playoff positions.

In the lower rank of the table, Kawra United got an away win in Minna against Niger Tornadoes, but it was too little too late as the Harmony Boys still got relegated.

Article continues below

Bendel Insurance were the biggest casualties of the day as they were beaten 1-0 by in Port Harcourt.

#NPFL19 UPDATE



SUPER-6

Rangers ✔️

Lobi Stars ✔️

Enyimba ✔️

Akwa Utd ✔️

✔️

FC Ifeanyiubah ✔️



RELEGATED

Insurance

Kwara Utd

Tornadoes

Remo Stars

Gombe Utd

El-Kanemi

Go Round

Yobe Stars pic.twitter.com/QsZoqLC72K — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) May 26, 2019

Insurance, who only gained promotion to the elite division after a decade, are going down to Nigeria National League.