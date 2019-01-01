NPFL Wrap: Lobi Stars, Enyimba join Enugu Rangers in Super Six, Insurance go down
Lobi Stars and Enyimba have qualified for the season-ending playoffs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) despite failing to get victories in their matchday 22 games on Sunday.
While the People’s Elephant were beaten 2-1 by Katsina United, Lobi Stars could only pull off a draw against Remo Stars, but it was still enough for the duo to pull through to the Super Six, alongside Enugu Rangers, who had already qualified with two games to spare.
The Pride of Benue finished on 35 points while coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men had 33 points from 22 games
MFM, who were hoping to sneak into the post-season competition, were denied the chance as they were beaten 4-2 by Sunshine Stars in a tense Southwest derby.
The loss by the Olukoya Boys saw them finishing just one point outside the playoff positions.
In the lower rank of the table, Kawra United got an away win in Minna against Niger Tornadoes, but it was too little too late as the Harmony Boys still got relegated.
Bendel Insurance were the biggest casualties of the day as they were beaten 1-0 by Rivers United in Port Harcourt.
#NPFL19 UPDATE— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) May 26, 2019
SUPER-6
Rangers ✔️
Lobi Stars ✔️
Enyimba ✔️
Akwa Utd ✔️
Kano Pillars ✔️
FC Ifeanyiubah ✔️
RELEGATED
Insurance
Kwara Utd
Tornadoes
Remo Stars
Gombe Utd
El-Kanemi
Go Round
Yobe Stars pic.twitter.com/QsZoqLC72K
Insurance, who only gained promotion to the elite division after a decade, are going down to Nigeria National League.