NPFL Wrap: Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars draw closer to playoff spots

The two former league champions secured favourable results away from home to boost their push for places in the Super Six

and have maintained their second spots in Group A and B of the Professional Football League ( ) following favourable results on Thursday.

While Lobi forced to a 1-1 draw at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Pillars got the job done in Damaturu where they beat the already relegated Yobe Stars 1-0.

In the game played in Port Harcourt, Kunle Odunlami’s own goal in the 26th minute had given the Pride of Benue the lead before Stanley Eguma’s men got the leveller just after the hour mark through Adebambo Ademola.

Hard as Rivers United tried to get the winning goal, they were denied by Solomon Ogbeide’s men who held on to have a share of the spoils.

With only getting a 0-0 draw in their own game away for Remo Stars, Lobi are ahead in second place with 31 points while the People’s Elephant are third with 29 points.

In Damaturu, the 10th-minute goal scored by Adamu Hassan was enough to get Pillars all three points in the away tie.

Elsewhere, Katsina United have moved to 6th spot in the NPFL Group A after they thumped 3-1.

First-half goals from the trio of Eric Gwammy, Martins Usule and Tasiu Lawal ensured that the Changi Boys got all three points at home.

In Omoku, Go Round failed to ease their relegation worries as they settled for a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation battlers Plateau United.

Chiebonam Nwogbaga earned the hosts the lead in the 41st minute but Kabiru Umar gave Plateau United something to cheer with his 63rd-minute equalizer.

Both Go-Round and Plateau United are tied on 26 points after 20 games and are occupying 9th and 10th spots in the NPFL Group B respectively.