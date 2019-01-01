NPFL Wrap: Kano Pillars qualify for Super Six, Niger Tornadoes relegated

The former league champions sealed qualification for the Super Six in style with a big win over Delta Force

have qualified for the season-ending Super Six tournament following their 3-0 victory over Delta Force in their Professional Football League ( ) matchday 21 fixture on Monday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Goals from Rabiu Ali in the 19th minute from the penalty spot and second-half goals from Auwalu Ali Malam and Yusuf Maigoro ensured that the former champions sealed their place in the Super Six with a game to spare.

Pillars are in the second position on the NPFL Group B table with 37 points from 21 games and they have an unassailable four-point gap ahead of third-placed Ifeanyi Ubah, who are occupying the final playoff spot.

FCIU moved to the third spot after they stunned El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 in Maiduguri and would now have to win their final home game to confirm their place in the Super Six.

In Uyo, Akwa United and Abia Warriors played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The Promise Keepers have already secured one of the playoff berths in Group B but they proved a hard nut to crack for Abia Warriors, who are battling to escape relegation.

Coach Rafael ’s men came from behind twice to deny the visitors maximum points.

There was another four-goal thriller in Lafia, where Nasarawa United played out a 2-2 draw with Go Round.

The situation in the NPFL Group B is still delicately poised as only the top three teams are assured of their safety, with the other nine clubs still in danger of being relegated.

In Group A, and boosted their chances of qualifying for the Super Six with home wins over Wikki Tourists and Niger Tornadoes respectively.

#NPFL19 RESULTS

Lobi 2-1 Wikki

1-0 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

Enyimba 2-0 Tornadoes

MFM 2-1 Katsina Utd

Insurance 1-0 Sunshine

Plateau Utd 2-0 Yobe DS

Nasarawa 2-2 Go Round

Pillars 3-0 D/Force

Akwa Utd 2-2 A/Warriors

El-Kanemi 0-1 FCIU

Gombe Utd 1-0 Heartland — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) May 20, 2019

While the Pride of Benue got a 2-1 win despite been bereaved of their coach Solomon Ogbeide, the People’s Elephant recorded a 2-0 win over the Ikon Allah Boys who have now been relegated to the Nigeria National League, NNL.

Michael Ohanu's 90th minute goal helped MFM to a 2-1 win over Katsina United to give the Olukoya Boys a slight chance of snatching a playoff ticket on the final matchday this weekend.