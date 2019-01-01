NPFL Wrap: Israel Abia bags quadruple for Sunshine Stars, Kano Pillars decimate Delta Force
The Owena Whales thrilled their fans with an inspiring showing with Abia bagging a quadruple in the six-goal thriller.
Thanks to the win, Kabiru Dogo’s side now sits in sixth position with 11 points after seven games.
Elsewhere, it was a black Sunday for Delta Force as they suffered a 6-1 obliteration to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.
David Ebuka opened scoring for Sai Masu Gida after three minutes before Abdullahi Musa and Auwala Ali added the second and third goals respectively.
In the 57th minute, Bala Yahuza reduced the deficit for the visitors but veteran Rabiu Ali restored the three-goal lead on the hour mark, while providing the assists for Chijioke Alaekwe’s double.
After today's matches#NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/ECPVNhdi4y— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) December 8, 2019
Plateau United’s unbeaten run came to a halt in Okigwe after falling 1-0 to Heartland.
Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men sealed maximum points thanks to Chibundu Amah’s 73rd minute effort. Despite the loss, the Peace Boys remain leaders with 14 points after seven outings.
After six failed attempts, Akwa United recorded their first win of the season thanks to a massive 4-0 demolition of league newcomers, Adamawa United.
Ndifreke Effiong was the star at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium with his treble as Paul Obata also found the net.
Elsewhere, giant killing Abia Starlets held Abia Warriors to a 1-1 draw at the Umuahia Township Stadium, while the game between Warri Wolves and Lobi Stars ended in a 0-0 draw.
RESULTS
Kano Pillars 6-1 Delta Force
Sunshine Stars 4-2 Nasarawa United
Warri Wolves 0-0 Lobi Stars
Katsina United 1-0 MFM
Heartland 1-0 Plateau United
Akwa United 4-0 Adamawa United
FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Wikki Tourists
Abia Warriors 1-1 Akwa Starlets