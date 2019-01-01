NPFL Wrap: Israel Abia bags quadruple for Sunshine Stars, Kano Pillars decimate Delta Force

The Owena Whales’ forward was the star of the weekend as he found the net four times as the Owena Whales silenced the Solid Miners in Akure

Israel Abia was in a buoyant goal scoring form after getting four goals in 4-2 triumph over Nasarawa United.

The Owena Whales thrilled their fans with an inspiring showing with Abia bagging a quadruple in the six-goal thriller.

Thanks to the win, Kabiru Dogo’s side now sits in sixth position with 11 points after seven games.

Elsewhere, it was a black Sunday for Delta Force as they suffered a 6-1 obliteration to at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

David Ebuka opened scoring for Sai Masu Gida after three minutes before Abdullahi Musa and Auwala Ali added the second and third goals respectively.

In the 57th minute, Bala Yahuza reduced the deficit for the visitors but veteran Rabiu Ali restored the three-goal lead on the hour mark, while providing the assists for Chijioke Alaekwe’s double.

Plateau United’s unbeaten run came to a halt in Okigwe after falling 1-0 to Heartland.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men sealed maximum points thanks to Chibundu Amah’s 73rd minute effort. Despite the loss, the Peace Boys remain leaders with 14 points after seven outings.

After six failed attempts, Akwa United recorded their first win of the season thanks to a massive 4-0 demolition of league newcomers, Adamawa United.

Ndifreke Effiong was the star at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium with his treble as Paul Obata also found the net.

Elsewhere, giant killing Abia Starlets held Abia Warriors to a 1-1 draw at the Umuahia Township Stadium, while the game between Warri and ended in a 0-0 draw.

Article continues below

RESULTS

Kano Pillars 6-1 Delta Force

Sunshine Stars 4-2 Nasarawa United

Warri Wolves 0-0 Lobi Stars

Katsina United 1-0 MFM

Heartland 1-0 Plateau United

Akwa United 4-0 Adamawa United

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Katsina Utd 1-0 MFM

Abia Warriors 1-1 Akwa Starlets