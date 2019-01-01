NPFL Wrap: Ifeanyi Ubah seal playoff spot, Gombe United relegated despite away victory

The Anambra Warriors beat Akwa United in Nnewi, but the Scorpions' win in Omoku was still not enough to save them from dropping to the NNL

Ifeanyi Ubah have claimed the final playoff spot in Group B of the Professional Football League ( ) after they recorded a 2-1 win over Akwa United in their matchday 22 fixture in Nnewi on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors needed just a point from their home time against the Promise Keepers, and the win saw them end in the third position with 36 points from 22 matches.

In Port Harcourt, Gombe United ensured that they dragged their hosts Go Round to the lower division as they recorded a rare away win in Omoku.

With the away win, the Scorpions finished in ninth position with 30 points and were only edged out by Plateau United on goal difference.

Coach Abdu Maikaba’s men did themselves a lot of good picking a valuable away point in Asaba against Delta Force.

Nasarwa United also recorded a 2-1 away win over Yobe Stars but it could only guarantee their survival in the NPFL, not a playoff spot as they would have wished.

The Lafia-based finished in the fourth position with 33 points from 22 games.

The standings after 264 matches#NPFL19 pic.twitter.com/YGgFKrgsas — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) May 26, 2019

El-Kanemi Warriors had a disastrous end to the season as they were relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) after losing 2-0 in Okigwe against Heartland.

The Borno Army disappointed a lot of people having led in the NPFL Group B for a large part of the season.