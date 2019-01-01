NPFL Wrap: Felix Ogbuke seals early playoff spot for Enugu Rangers

A late goal from the in-form striker has given the Flying Antelopes an early ticket to the season-ending Super Six tourney

Enugu have sealed their place in the season-ending ‘Super Six’ tournament after they battled to a 1-0 victory against Bendel Insurance in their Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 20 fixture at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu on Wednesday.

Substitute Felix Ogbuke scored another crucial goal for the Flying Antelopes as he found the back of the net in the 85th minute after the hosts had toiled fruitlessly to break the stubborn Insurance defense.

Ogbuke’s effort evaded everyone in the box before nestling in the back of the net to send the fans present at the Soccer Cathedral into wild jubilation.

Rangers with 37 points from 20 games cannot be overtaken by any of the teams outside of the playoff spots presently even if they win their remaining matches and the Flying Antelopes lose theirs.

In Minna, the survival series for Niger Tornadoes continued as they secured all three points; beating MFM 1-0 at the Bako Kontagora Stadium.

Ismaila Sarki’s early goal in the 2nd minute was enough to give Tornadoes victory as they have now moved to 10th position in the NPFL Group A and are three points away from safety; albeit after playing one game more than their fellow relegation battlers.

Elsewhere, Samson Obi scored a late penalty deep into stoppage time to help Abia Warriors to a 2-1 win over El-Kanemi Warriors.

The visitors had taken the lead two minutes into the game through Sulley Mohammed but Atilola Tunde Salami restored parity for the Warriors in the 39th minute before Obi snatched the three points with his late goal from the spot.

With this victory, Abia Warriors have jumped to 5th spot with 27 points from 20 games while the Borno Army are still hanging on to the last playoff spot in Group B with 30 points.