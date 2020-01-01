NPFL Wrap: Enugu Rangers, Heartland & Kwara United record away victories

The Promise Keepers’ six-match unbeaten run came to a halt against the Harmony Boys at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

lost their first home game of the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) season after bowing 2-0 at home to rivals Heartland at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Coming from a 4-1 win over Paradou in the Caf Confederation Cup, the People’s Elephant got tamed before their home fans on a disappointing Wednesday.

Goals from Sadiq Abubakar and Chukwuemeka Obioma were all the Naze Millionaires needed to earn a vital away win.

Despite a late rally from the hosts, goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa denied his former team with several fine saves as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side climbed to ninth in the NPFL with 21 points.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Plateau United’s title ambitions suffered another setback after bowing 2-1 to .

After being held to a 0-0 draw by Akwa United, the Peace Boys lost 2-1 to Kabiru Dogo’s Owena Whales in a tension-soaked encounter.

Thanks to an assist from Antony Omaka, Timileyin Ogunniyi put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute before Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled the lead 12 minutes from half-time.

The former NPFL kings fought hard in the second half but Uche Onwuasonya’s 57th-minute effort could not prevent them from crumbling away from home.

Adamawa United failed to make home advantage count after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wikki Tourists.

Wikki, under the tutelage of newly appointed coach Usman Abdallah, put up a solid defensive display and were able to walk away with a point to stay 14th in the log with 17 points.

Following Wednesday’s 2-1 triumph over , River United climbed to second in the Nigerian elite division.

Nelson Esor headed home Kona Ruffin’s second-minute cross to put Stanley Eguma’s ahead while Lobi levelled matters in the 19th minute through John Lazarus.

However, with 15 minutes away from full time, Malachi Ohawume scored the winning goal to send the Makurdi based outfit home with heads bowed low.

Since his appointment as head coach of Akwa United, Kennedy Boboye lost his first game as handler of the Promise Keepers.

Article continues below

His team put up a shambolic display to lose 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, with Alao Danbani scoring a brace to the delight of the visitors.



NPFL RESULTS

Abia Warriors 2-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah United

Adamawa United 0-0 Wikki Tourists

Akwa United 0-2 Kwara United

Enyimba 0-2 Heartland

Katsina United 1-1

MFM FC 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

2-1 Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Plateau United

Warri 1-2 Enugu