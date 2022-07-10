NPFL Wrap: Dakkada dashes Enyimba’s African hopes, MFM lose again

Following their home defeat to the Uyo-based outfit, Finidi George’s men will not be represented on the continent next season

Enyimba’s dreams of playing in the Caf Confederation Cup next season faded into thin air after losing 2-0 at home to Dakkada FC on Sunday.

Victory for the People’s Elephants could have handed them a lifeline heading to the last game of the 2021-22 season. Nonetheless, the loss dented that ambition.

After a goalless first half at the Enyimba International Stadium, the Uyo-based outfit took the lead four minutes before the hour mark after Arise Ogundare put the ball past goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke

That goal was a reality check for the hosts who tried all they could to restore parity but Christian Ekong and Samuel Kalu could not convert the chances that came their way.

Nevertheless, it was Dakkada who doubled their lead in the closing stages of the encounter through Ezekiel Edidiong.

Even with the away result, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium side remain in the relegation zone having accrued 46 points from 37 matches.

Elsewhere at the Akure Township Stadium, Remo Stars’ hopes of playing continental football got a massive boost following a surprise 1-0 victory against Sunshine Stars.

The game was settled in the 59th minute as Nigeria international Dayo Ojo scored against his former team.

Although the Owena Whales tried all within their ability to restore parity – as they dominated ball possession – they bowed at home after 90 minutes.

Relegated MFM FC continued their losing streak following a 3-0 defeat to Kwara United.

Junior Lokosa and Adeshina Gata gave the Harmony Boys a two-goal lead in the first half before Samad Kadiri added the third five minutes before full time.

Victory for Kwara United now take them to fourth on the log. Should they win their last match of the season away at Heartland could earn them a Caf Confederation Cup ticket.

In other fixtures, Akwa United and Abia Warriors played out a 2-2 draw in Uyo, whereas, Shooting Stars laboured to a 3-2 triumph over champions-elect Rivers United.

NPFL RESULTS

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 3-2 Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes 2-1 Heartland

Nasarawa United 1-0 Kano Pillars

Lobi Stars 3-2 Wikki Tourist

Kwara United 3-0 MFM FC

Akwa United 2-2 Abia Warriors

Enyimba 0-2 Dakkada FC

Gombe United 1-0 Enugu Rangers

Katsina United 2-0 Plateau United