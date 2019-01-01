NPFL Wrap: Akwa United secure derby win, Sunshine Stars stumble
Akwa United defeated newly promoted Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Dakkada FC in Sunday’s Uyo derby.
Akarandut Orok’s 17th-minute effort separated the teams in the keenly contested encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.
This result means coach Kennedy Boboye has now won both games since taking over from John Obuh as manager of the Promise Keepers.
Despite the loss, Dakkada FC are third in the NPFL log with 16 points from 10 outings, while Akwa United climbed to the 10th position having accrued 13 points.
Sunshine Stars had their juggernauts halted thanks to a 2-1 defeat to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.
Kabiru Dogo’s side faced Stanley Eguma’s team having gone four games with losing, however, they were unable to maintain the record against the Pride of Rivers.
The Owena Whales had taken a 19th-minute lead through Omojesu Ogunnyi, but the hosts bounce thanks to Peter Ubakanma’s 22nd-minute strike and Konan N’gouan’s second-half penalty.
FT: @RiversUnitedFC 2-1 Sunshine Stars. The Pride of Rivers claimed all point with a disputed penalty!— Sunshine Stars FC (@SunshineFCAkure) December 22, 2019
Elsewhere at the New Jos Stadium, former champions Plateau United continued with their strong push for the Nigeria top-flight diadem thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Warri Wolves.
While it looked like the game would be ending goalless, Uche Onwuasoanya had the final say after firing home the winner in the 90th minute.
Thanks to this win, the Peace Boys lead the pack with 21 points from 10 matches – three points above closest challengers, Lobi Stars.
For Lobi, a 1-0 triumph over Katsina United ensured their title ambitions remain intact.
Samad Kadiri’s 73rd-minute strike was the only goal in the game as the Katsina based outfit returned home with heads bowed low.
As expected MFM FC strolled past Adamawa United at the famed Agege Stadium.
The Olukoya Boys, who were made to sweat in the fixture, got their goals in the first half through Adeniji Adewole and Nojeem Adeyinka.
Matchday 🔟 results#NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/o2aXIWTxEB— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) December 22, 2019
NPFL RESULTS
Dakkada FC 0-1 Akwa United
Kano Pillars 1-0 Ifeanyi Ubah FC
Kwara United 1-0 Enugu Rangers
Lobi Stars 1-0 Katsina United
MFM 2-0 Adamawa United
Nasarawa United 1-0 Heartland
Plateau United 1-0 Warri Wolves
Rivers United 2-1 Sunshine Stars
Wikki Tourists 1-1 Abia Warriors