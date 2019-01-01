NPFL Wrap: Akwa United secure derby win, Sunshine Stars stumble

Kennedy Boboye’s men got the better of the newly promoted Nigerian topflight side in Sunday’s Uyo derby at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Akwa United defeated newly promoted Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) outfit Dakkada FC in Sunday’s Uyo derby.

Akarandut Orok’s 17th-minute effort separated the teams in the keenly contested encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

This result means coach Kennedy Boboye has now won both games since taking over from John Obuh as manager of the Promise Keepers.

Despite the loss, Dakkada FC are third in the NPFL log with 16 points from 10 outings, while Akwa United climbed to the 10th position having accrued 13 points.

had their juggernauts halted thanks to a 2-1 defeat to in Port Harcourt.

Kabiru Dogo’s side faced Stanley Eguma’s team having gone four games with losing, however, they were unable to maintain the record against the Pride of Rivers.

The Owena Whales had taken a 19th-minute lead through Omojesu Ogunnyi, but the hosts bounce thanks to Peter Ubakanma’s 22nd-minute strike and Konan N’gouan’s second-half penalty.

FT: @RiversUnitedFC 2-1 Sunshine Stars. The Pride of Rivers claimed all point with a disputed penalty! — Sunshine Stars FC (@SunshineFCAkure) December 22, 2019

Elsewhere at the New Jos Stadium, former champions Plateau United continued with their strong push for the top-flight diadem thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Warri .

While it looked like the game would be ending goalless, Uche Onwuasoanya had the final say after firing home the winner in the 90th minute.

Thanks to this win, the Peace Boys lead the pack with 21 points from 10 matches – three points above closest challengers, .

For Lobi, a 1-0 triumph over Katsina United ensured their title ambitions remain intact.

Samad Kadiri’s 73rd-minute strike was the only goal in the game as the Katsina based outfit returned home with heads bowed low.

As expected MFM FC strolled past Adamawa United at the famed Agege Stadium.

The Olukoya Boys, who were made to sweat in the fixture, got their goals in the first half through Adeniji Adewole and Nojeem Adeyinka.

NPFL RESULTS

Dakkada FC 0-1 Akwa United

1-0 Ifeanyi Ubah FC

Kwara United 1-0 Enugu

Lobi Stars 1-0 Katsina United

MFM 2-0 Adamawa United

Nasarawa United 1-0 Heartland

Plateau United 1-0 Warri Wolves

Rivers United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Abia Warriors