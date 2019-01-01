NPFL Wrap: Akwa United end Lobi Stars’ eight-match unbeaten run

The Promise Keepers continued their resurgence under Kennedy Boboye with victory over the Makurdi based side

ended their eight-match unbeaten run after losing 1-0 to Akwa United in Sunday’s Professional Football League clash.

With the first-half ending 0-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, the Promise Keepers put up a better showing in the second-half to seal maximum points thanks to Akarandut Orok’s 51st minute strike.

Following this win, Akwa United move up to eighth in the log with 16 points from 11 outings.

At the Akure Township Stadium, were forced to a 1-1 draw by Dakkada FC.

FT: Sunshine Stars 1-1 @dakkadafc — Sunshine Stars FC (@SunshineFCAkure) December 29, 2019

In the keenly contested affair, the Uyo based outfit took the lead through Femi Ajayi in the 43rd minute.

And when it looked like the visitors would be heading for their second away win of the season, Fuad Ekelojuoti fired scored the equaliser at the death from a goal mouth scramble.

Thanks to this draw, the Owena Whales are seventh in the log with 16 points after 11 minutes, while Dakkada stay fifth with 17 points.

Samuel Kalu’s decided the oriental derby in Nnewi as FC Ifeanyi Ubah pipped Heartland 1-0, while Sunday Williams and Efe Yarhere’s efforts were enough for Warri as they marched past Kwara United 2-1 at the Warri City Stadium.

Abia Warriors were the biggest winners of the day thanks to a 3-0 victory over Plateau United.

Emmanuel Ugwuka gave the hosts a 28th minute, while Guy Keumian double the lead before setting up Bello Lukman for the last goal as the Peace Boys returned home with heads bowed low.

Despite the loss, Plateau United remain NPFL leaders with 21 points – three points ahead of closest rivals, Lobi Stars.

secured a 2-0 away win over Adamawa United. Still basking in the euphoria of their 2-1 triumph over Sunshine Stars, Stanley Eguma’s side made it two wins out of two.

A goal in each half from Junior Osaghae and Malachi Ohawume sealed the triumph over the newcomers who are a point away from the relegation waters.

#NPFL20 FULL-TIME SCORES



FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Heartland

Wolves 2-1 Kwara Utd

Abia Warriors 3-0 Plateau Utd

Katsina Utd 3-2 Jigawa GS

Akwa Utd 1-0 Lobi

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Dakkada

Adamawa Utd 0-2 Rivers Utd — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) December 29, 2019

