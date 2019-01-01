NPFL Wrap: Akwa Starlets stun Enugu Rangers, MFM crumble at Abia Warriors

Three away victories were recorded on Sunday, with the newcomers recording the biggest upset against the Flying Antelopes

Plateau United continued their bright start to the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) season with a convincing 3-1 away triumph at Delta Force.

Still basking in the euphoria of their 1-1 draw at Nasarawa United, the Jos-based outfit conceded first after Kazie Enyinnaya converted his 38th-minute penalty.

However, they levelled matter six minutes later through Uche Onwuasoanya before Michael Ibeh and Ibrahim Mustapha’s second-half goals secured maximum points. They remain at the summit of the NPFL log with 13 points after five outings.

At the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, former champions Enugu were shocked 2-0 by league newcomers Akwa Starlets.

The Flying Antelopes were hoping to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat at , however, they fell at home to first-half goals from Femi Ajayi and Isaac George.

Thanks to that win, Akwa Starlets have secured their first victory away from home this term.

Elsewhere in Aba, Adamawa United returned home with heads bowed low following a 2-0 defeat to .

Victor Mbaoma was the hero as his first-half efforts helped the People’s Elephants continue their dominant home form.

The encounters involving and Wikki Tourists as well as FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Lobi ended in 0-0 draws, so too the Owerri showdown between Heartland and Jigawa Golden Stars.

Despite holding Katsina United to a 0-0 draw at half-time, ended on the losing side with late goals from Tasiu Lawal and Mohamed Gambo.

Meanwhile, MFM FC suffered a 1-0 defeat at Abia Warriors after falling to a sixth-minute strike from Oghenetega Ebetomane.



NPFL WEEK FIVE RESULTS

Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM

Katsina United 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Warri 0-1 Rivers United

Kano Pillars 0-0 Wikki Tourists

IfeanyiUbah 0-0

Heartland 0-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Enyimba 2-0 Adamawa United

0-2 Akwa Starlets

Delta Force 1-3 Plateau United

Akwa United 1-1 Nasarawa United