NPFL Wrap: Akwa Starlets stun Enugu Rangers, MFM crumble at Abia Warriors
Still basking in the euphoria of their 1-1 draw at Nasarawa United, the Jos-based outfit conceded first after Kazie Enyinnaya converted his 38th-minute penalty.
However, they levelled matter six minutes later through Uche Onwuasoanya before Michael Ibeh and Ibrahim Mustapha’s second-half goals secured maximum points. They remain at the summit of the NPFL log with 13 points after five outings.
At the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, former champions Enugu Rangers were shocked 2-0 by league newcomers Akwa Starlets.
The Flying Antelopes were hoping to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat at Rivers United, however, they fell at home to first-half goals from Femi Ajayi and Isaac George.
Thanks to that win, Akwa Starlets have secured their first victory away from home this term.
Elsewhere in Aba, Adamawa United returned home with heads bowed low following a 2-0 defeat to Enyimba.
Victor Mbaoma was the hero as his first-half efforts helped the People’s Elephants continue their dominant home form.
The encounters involving Kano Pillars and Wikki Tourists as well as FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Lobi ended in 0-0 draws, so too the Owerri showdown between Heartland and Jigawa Golden Stars.
Despite holding Katsina United to a 0-0 draw at half-time, Sunshine Stars ended on the losing side with late goals from Tasiu Lawal and Mohamed Gambo.
Meanwhile, MFM FC suffered a 1-0 defeat at Abia Warriors after falling to a sixth-minute strike from Oghenetega Ebetomane.
NPFL WEEK FIVE RESULTS
Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM
Katsina United 2-0 Sunshine Stars
Warri Wolves 0-1 Rivers United
Kano Pillars 0-0 Wikki Tourists
IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Lobi Stars
Heartland 0-0 Jigawa Golden Stars
Enyimba 2-0 Adamawa United
Enugu Rangers 0-2 Akwa Starlets
Delta Force 1-3 Plateau United
Akwa United 1-1 Nasarawa United