NPFL Wrap: Abia Warriors, Remo Stars win derby ties against Ifeanyi Uba and Sunshine Stars

The home teams were victorious in Thursday’s derby clashes in the NPFL as they battle to escape relegation

Abia Warriors romped to a 3-0 victory over Ifeanyi Ubah in another Oriental Derby in the Professional Football League ( ) on Thursday at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The hosts are desperate for survival in the top flight did themselves. Tunde Atilola gave Abia Warriors a good start in the Matchday 18 tie when he shot them into the lead in the 26th minute.

Thereafter, second-half goals from Ibrahim Olawoyin in the 51st minute and another from Shedrack Asiegbu in the 68th minute ensured three goals and three points for the hosts.

Abia Warriors with 21 points from 18 games are still in the relegation zone while Ifeanyi Ubah are occupying third spot in Group B with 30 points

In another derby clash, Remo Stars battled to a 1-0 win over at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu.

Captain Victor Mbaoma got the only goal for the Sky-Blue Stars who are still rooted to the bottom of the log in Group A with 17 points from 18 games.

In the other Thursday games, pipped Bendel Insurance with a lone goal.

Sikiru Alimi got the all-important match-winner for the Pride of Benue to keep his team in the hunt for one of the playoff spots in Group A.

Article continues below

Nasarawa United failed to make the most of their home advantage as they settled for a barren draw in their match against .