NPFL Week Six Review: Sunshine Stars continue unbeaten NPFL run

HEARTLAND 3-2 KADA CITY

Heartland have landed at the top of the NPFL Group B after they defeated Kada City 3-2 at the Okigwe Township Stadium in a nail-biting Matchday Six encounter.

The Naze Millionaires raced into the lead through Samuel Nnoshiri who sliced home from an impossible angle in the 19th minute but the hists joy became shortlived when Kada City equalized in the 28th minute through Sadiq Suleiman before they went ahead to the surprise of the fans at the stadium through Anayo Iwuala in the 33rd minute.

The tie 2-1 to the advantage of the visitors at halftime before Heartland turned the heat on their opponents in the second half when Papa Idris was forced to score into his own net in the 52nd minute while Chinonso Okonkwo netted his third goal of the season three minutes later to ensure that the Naze Millionaires rise to the top of the group with 12 points from six games.

EL KANEMI WARRIORS 2-1 YOBE DESERT STARS

El Kanemi Warriors are in close second in the NPFL Group B after they emerged 2-1 winners in the North East derby played at the El Kanemi Sports Complex, Maiduguri on Sunday.

The Borno Army scored the curtain raiser in the 21st minute but Yobe Desert Stars who were led by Ngozi Elechi equalized in the 38th minute through Abdullahi Usman before Isiaka Olawale restored parity from the penalty spot for the home team in the 69th minute.

Mohammed Babaganaru’s men are in close second with 12 points from six games and are only below Heartland only on goals difference.

FC IFEANYI UBAH 1-2 ABIA WARRIORS

FC Ifeanyi Ubah were surprise losers to Abia Warriors in Nnewi on Sunday in a game they were expected to win to consolidate their stronghold on the NPFL Group B.

The tie started as expected for the home team when Emmanuel Ugwuka scored the first goal in the third minute but their failure to build on the goal cost them the game. The Anambra Warriors allowed the visitors to equalize in the last seconds of the first half through Samson Obi to ensure that the hosts’ goalkeeper, Chinedu Anozie concede the first goal of the season after 495 minutes.

They were going in search of the leveler when Shedrack Asiegbu scored the visitors' second goal after a successful counter-attack in the 59th minute. Mohammed Hussein’s men threw everything in front in their quest to get the equalizer and their effort was partially rewarded in the 82nd minute when Abia Warriors goalkeeper, Joshua Enaholo fouled FC IfeanyiUbah’s striker in the vital area. The Anambra Warriors failed to make good use of the opportunity after Charles Okafor fluffed the chance from 12 yards and they are now third in the group with 11 points from six games.

Abia Warriors have secured their second win of the season but only their first away points of the season after they shocked FC IfeanyiUbah to extend their unbeaten run against the Anambra Warriors to eight games. They are now sixth in Group B with seven points from five games.

KANO PILLARS 3-0 NASARAWA UNITED

Kano Pillars put up a flawless first-half performance at the Sani Abacha Stadium to thrash Nasarawa United 3-0 in a one-sided encounter.

Sai Masu Gida had a first half to remember after they blitzed past the Solid Miners through the goals of Adamu Hassan who scored a double in the 20th and 34th minute and Chinedu Sunday with the other goal. It was a complete performance by Ibrahim Musa’s men who rose to fourth in Group B with eight points from six games.

It was another disappointing outing for Bala Nikyu’s men and the loss drew them back to the relegation zone as they are ninth with six points from six matches.

AKWA UNITED 3-0 GO ROUND

Akwa United players and officials knew it was either they win their first game of the season or a drastic action be taken against them when they hosted Go Round at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Rafael Everton and his troops were under pressure to perform before the game but they showed none of those nerves when the game started at and it was no surprise that Christopher Lolo, Ndifreke Effiong and Ubong Friday goals in the 47th, 53rd and 70th minutes guaranteed the Promise Keepers their first win of the season.

They have left the bottom of Group B with five points from five games but they are not safe yet as they are 10th in the 12-team table.

ENYIMBA 2-0 RIVERS UNITED

Enyimba put up their best performance of the season to beat Rivers United 2-0 at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba to race to fourth in the NPFL Group A with seven points from five games.

The People’s Elephant drew the first blood in the 37th minute through Abdulrahman Bashir before Wasiu Alalade clinched the points with the second goal in the 87th minute to break the resistance of the Pride of Rivers who had boasted ahead of the tie that they would pick at least a draw from the encounter.

Due to the defeat, Rivers United fell to third in the group with eight points from five games. The Pride of Rivers have also lost their unbeaten start to the season and they must head back home to forge ahead on what to do next ahead of the home tie with Kwara United on Wednesday.

SUNSHINE STARS 2-1 REMO STARS

In Akure, Sunshine Stars pipped Remo Stars in the South West derby. The Owena Whales had a frenetic start with Fuad Ekelojouti scoring the first goal in the second minute of the encounter but the Sky Blue Stars drew level three minutes later through Bright Akpojuvwevwo. Kabiru Dogo’s men got their lead back in the 57th minute through Alaba Adeniyi.

Sunshine who are still unbeaten this season after four games are now second in the NPFL Group A with eight points.

Remo Stars made it a second consecutive loss in about four days after they were denied at least a point in Akure against the Owena Whales. They must regroup in time knowing that they have another local derby to contend with on Wednesday in Osogbo against MFM. They are eighth with five points from five games.

KATSINA UNITED 3-1 NIGER TORNADOES

Katsina United marked the return of their head coach, Abdullahi Biffo to the dugout with a comprehensive 3-1 home win against troubled Niger Tornadoes at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina. The Chanji Boys got their goals through Martin Usule in the 13th minute and a double from Tasiu Lawal in the 51st and 67th minutes while Eric Frimpong reduced the arrears with a late penalty kick strike for the visitors.

The Chanji Boys are fifth in the league table with six points from three games ahead of another home tie with Bendel Insurance on Wednesday.

It was a second straight loss for the Ikon Allah Boys and without any point to show yet from two games out of the five games ultimatum Bernard Ogbe didn’t wait for the sledgehammer as he voluntarily threw in the towel at the end of the game. Tornadoes are last in Group A with three points from six games.

MFM 1-0 WIKKI TOURISTS

MFM’S Chijioke Akuneto scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute for the Olukoya Boys to return the Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side back to the top of the NPFL Group A with nine points from five matches. It was the Olukoya Boys’ third straight home win of the season from five games and it helped wipe away the pains of the lone goal loss to Rivers United in Port Harcourt the upper weekend.

Wikki Tourists lost by the odd goal again for the third time this season from five games and they have dropped to seventh in the league table with six points from five games.

GOMBE UNITED 0-0 PLATEAU UNITED

Gombe United fired blank at home to Plateau United at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe. The Desert Scorpions won their first home game of the season against Kano Pillars but they had no answer to the Peace Boys who came with the intent of picking at least a draw after they were held at home by Kano Pillars in Lafia.

Ladan Bosso’s men are 11th in Group B with five points from five games and they must ready to fire on all cylinders if they are to return with a point when they visit Nnewi as guests of FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday.

The away draw ensured that Plateau United retained their seventh spot with seven points from six games and they will proceed to Lafia on Wednesday with a tie against Nasarawa United. Lafia Township Stadium is their temporary base and they still have a game more there against Go Round after honouring the tie against the Solid Miners this mid-week.

BENDEL INSURANCE 1-0 LOBI STARS

The old warhorse, Charles Omokaro rolled back the years and scored the vital goal that propelled Bendel Insurance to a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars and their first victory of the season after five games.

It was the Edo Arsenal’s first win in the top flight in 11 years and it has lifted them to seventh in Group A with six points from five matches.

Lobi Stars have lost their invincibility after only three games after the lone goal lost to Bendel Insurance on Monday in Benin. They are now 11th with four points from three games.