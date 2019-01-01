NPFL: Warri Wolves, Akwa Starlets, Jigawa Stars, Adamawa United gain promotion

The 20 teams to compete in the 2019-20 Nigeria Professional Football League have been decided, following Monday’s playoffs

Warri have returned to the Professional Football League ( ) three seasons after their demotion from the top-flight.

Along with Akwa Starlets, Jigawa Golden Stars and Adamawa United, Wolves secured a berth at the end of the NNL playoffs in four centres on Monday.

The Seasiders took the NPFL by the storm in the 2015 season and were very close to winning the league title until they were pipped to it by .

They gave a good account of themselves in the Caf the following year but was relegated at the end of the season following financial difficulties.

It was during the first stint with Moses Etu as chairman when the Seasiders were relegated and having returned to the same position in January this year, he masterminded their return to the top-flight.

Monday's game in Enugu against Dynamite Force was goalless at the end of the regulation time, but the Kester Ojo Osagie-led Wolves side edged their neighbours 5-3 on penalty kicks.

In Jos, NAF FC of Abuja were beaten 3-2 by Jigawa Golden Stars, while Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets picked the remaining two tickets at the expense of Road Safety and 3SC, in Makurdi and Asaba, respectively.

With this eventuality, the 20 teams to compete in the NPFL are now complete, while the season-ending Super Four to determine the actual winner of the lower league will take place from July 31 to August 3, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.