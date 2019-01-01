NPFL Transfers: Kano Pillars announce departures of Bature Yaro and Hillary Paul

The two midfielders will not be available for Sai Masu Gida in the new season

Professional Football League ( ) side, have announced they have parted ways with two of their midfielders, Hillary Paul and Bature Yaro.

The club highlighted in an official statement on its website that the duo is leaving on mutual consent.

“The two soldiers agreed to be released and move somewhere else after a meeting with management and technical crew,” a part of the statement read.

“Hillary’s loan deal with the Sai Masu Gida ended at the end of the 2018/2019 season and was not renewed while Bature Yaro’s contract with Pillars was terminated based on mutual agreement.”

Both Hillary and Bature were part of the Pillars’ squad which won the 2019 Federation Cup.

Speaking on his exit, Hillary thanked the four-time NPFL champions for the chance given to him at the club.

“It was a great time with the good people of Kano and I will forever cherish every moment spent with Kano Pillars,” Hillary told the media

Hillary has enjoyed previous stints with clubs like Valletta FC in Slovakia and before his sojourn with Kano Pillars.

On his part, the former youth international has previously played for Nasrawa United before he joined Ibrahim Musa's side.

Kano Pillars' chairman Surajo Yahaya thanked the duo for their contributions and wished them a successful career ahead.

The club boss also urged the remaining players to stay focused for the challenges ahead as they would solely be competing on the domestic scene following their exit from the Caf in the preliminary stage.