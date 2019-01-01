NPFL Transfers: Former Nigeria U17 midfielder Amia completes move to Kano Pillars

The youngster is making a switch from Lobi Stars to team up with the 2019 Federation Cup champions

Professional Football League ( ) club have officially announced they have completed the signing of former Nigeria U17 midfielder Amia Kenneth.

Sai Masu Gida, in an official statement on their website, confirmed that Amia - who is making a switch from fellow NPFL side - has penned a two-year deal.

“Kano Pillars FC are happy to announce the signing of star midfielder, Amia Kenneth from Lobi Stars of Markurdi,” the statement released by Pillars read in part.

“The former Nigeria U17 International has since teamed up with the rest of the squad and has started training with the Pyramid City side.”

Amia, after completing his move, told the media he was excited with the big move to Kano Pillars and he has promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by the management of his new club.

“I want to justify the confidence that has been shown in me by the club,” the youngster said in an interview.

“I am ready to work extra hard to reciprocate the opportunity I now have to exhibit my talent on a bigger stage.

According to Amia, the chance to play alongside some of the best players on the domestic scene is a big motivation for him already and he would seize the moment.

“Some of the best players in the domestic league are found here [Kano Pillars] and I am very happy I will be playing among the best so this in itself is great motivation,” he added.

Pillars finished runners-up in the NPFL last season and they would be hoping to improve in the 2019/20 campaign which officially commences on November 3.

Ibrahim Musa’s men will be starting out with a home game against .