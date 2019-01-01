NPFL top scorer Ibrahim Sunusi ready to leave Nasarawa United

The Solid Miners attacker will be reviewing several offers after the Federation Cup campaign

Ibrahim Sunusi has confirmed that he will leave Nasarawa United when his contract expires at the end of their Federation Cup campaign.

Sunusi was awarded the 2019 Professional Football League top scorer gong even though he was tied on the same number of goals with Mfon Udoh [10 goals].

He pipped the Akwa United striker to the award because he picked fewer caution (one) as against two yellow cards received by his major rival.

Sunusi has disclosed that he will not be renewing his contract with Nasarawa United when it expires at the end of the Federation Cup as he looks forward to a new adventure.

"I don't want to reveal too much information about my future at this time but I will return to Lafia for Federation Cup preparations on Thursday," Sunusi told Goal .

"We went for a break to forget about the exertion of the league season. I am happy with the recognition as the highest scorer of the just ended season. It will motivate me to do more.

"I am moving gradually to the end of my contract with Nasarawa United and it is after that I can disclose anything on my future. But I am not renewing my contract with Nasarawa United.

"I have spent two wonderful seasons with them and I will like to try something new. I have to appreciate what Nasarawa United have done for me. It will stay with me forever."

Sunusi helped Nasarawa United to finish fourth in the Group B table with 33 points from 22 games.