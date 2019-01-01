NPFL Super Six: Lobi Stars striker Sikiru Alimi relishing return to Lagos

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the striker - who started out from the Center of Excellence - says he is very happy to be back at his roots

striker Sikiru Alimi has given the thumbs up to the choice of Lagos as the venue for the season-ending Professional Football League ( ) play-offs.

Alimi, who previously starred for Lagos-based Nigeria National League side First Bank PLC before heading down south to join Warri , described the Super Six as a home-coming of sorts.

The striker has impressed for the Pride of Benue both in the Caf and on the domestic scene and has promised to show Lagos fans what they have been missing in him.

“Of course, the choice of Lagos is a really a good one for me, I think I am going back home to the Soccer Temple, it has been a while since I played there,” Alimi told Goal.

“Unfortunately for me, I was not available to play during the regular season when we played there because I had some issues, but now Lagos fans will see what they have missed when I play for my team in the Super Six.”

Lobi Stars will start their campaign in the Super Six against Ifeanyi Ubah on Tuesday with kickoff fixed for 17pm local time.

The Pride of Benue, who are the defending champions, will also face Enugu , , Akwa United and then .