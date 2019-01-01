NPFL Super Six: Enyimba midfielder Austin Oladapo determined to win his first major trophy

The People’s Elephant midfielder is hopeful of landing the NPFL title at the season-ending play-offs in Lagos

Enyimba midfielder Austin Oladapo has declared that he is on a mission to end his trophy drought at the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) play-offs which begins at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

Oladapo, a silver medalist with ’s Chan 2018 team reckons that winning the NPFL title will be a big boost for his career, hence he is ready to do his very best in order to make his dream become a reality.

"I am hungry for glory," the 23-year-old told his club’s official website during an interview.

"This is an opportunity for me because I've not been able to win any major trophy. I know what the Premiership will mean to me, to my career, to my family as a whole.

"So, I'm desperately waiting for the Super Six to kick off on Tuesday and I'm hoping I'll be able to give out my best that will give me this major league at the end of the day."

Aware of the quality of the opposition on parade at the Super Six, Oladapo knows exactly what must do to win silverware.

"We know the teams - , Lobi, , Akwa. They are all big teams and we are here to fight.

"We are here to fight because we know what we want and it's not going to be easy. We are here to fight to make sure at the end of the day we are able to get what we want."

Enyimba will be up against in the opening game of the Super Six on Tuesday at the Soccer Temple.