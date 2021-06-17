NPFL: Rivers United coach Eguma kidnapped by unknown gunmen

The veteran manager was abducted in the South Eastern part of Nigeria on his way back from a league game in Gombe

The Nigeria Police Force have confirmed the abduction of Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma by unknown gunmen along Enugu highway.

Eguma, in company of two personal assistants, was travelling back from Gombe where the Pride of Rivers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Adamawa United in a Nigeria Professional Football League match on Sunday.

The incident happened on Tuesday along Enugu road when the seasoned NPFL coach was returning to the team base in Port Harcourt.

According to the police statement, the two assistants were freed while Eguma was the only victim kidnapped.

Goal made some calls to the club authorities but there was no response or official statement as of the time of filing this report, however, the Enugu State Police Command have commenced investigation to rescue Eguma.

“The order is sequel to a complaint made to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, the same date as the incident at about 5:05 p.m., by two other persons travelling with the victim,” the police statement read, per People’s Gazette.

“His co-travellers alleged that the unidentified gunmen, operating in a white-coloured Hilux van, trailed and forced the black-coloured Hilux van conveying them from Gombe to Port-Harcourt, to stop.

“They further alleged that the assailants pushed the two of them out and made away with the vehicle, abducting the victim in the process.”

Rivers United are fifth in the NPFL table with 45 points after 27 matches - five points adrift of leaders Akwa United.

The security of lives and properties in Nigeria has been a major concern for football stakeholders, and this week’s incident is not the first recorded.

Earlier this year, Adamawa United were attacked by unknown gunmen along the Benin-Ore expressway during a trip to Lagos for a league match against MFM FC.

The incident resulted in the abduction of their driver who was later released after a ransom of ₦1 million was paid.

In March 2020, Abia Warriors duo Dayo and Benjamin Iluyomade were also kidnapped while travelling along the Benin-Owo expressway but they regained freedom three days later.