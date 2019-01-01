NPFL Matchday 18 Wrap: Rivers United end Enyimba's 11-match unbeaten run

The People’s Elephant were beaten in Port Harcourt after going on a long run of games without a defeat

halted 's unbeaten run in the Professional Football League ( ) after they pipped the People’s Elephant 1-0 in their Matchday 18 tie at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men had gone 11 games without a defeat but they could not extend that run and were put to the sword in their mid-week game courtesy of a solitary strike from Ossy Martins.

Martins was on target in the 13th minute but hard as Enyimba tried, they could not get back into the game.

With the three points from the midweek tie, the Pride of Rivers are now fourth in the NPFL Group A table with 26 points, while Enyimba are still second with 28 points.

In Enugu, increased their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over Kwara United.

Felix Ogbuke scored the only goal for the Flying Antelopes, who now have 34 points after 18 games.

MFM secured a vital away point as they forced Wikki Tourist to a 1-1 draw.

Franklin Anthony gave the host the lead in the 40th minute but the Olukoya Boys leveled with a strike from Joshua Abah in the 75th minute.

In Group B, Godspower Aniefiok’s goal in stoppage time gave Akwa United a 1-0 away win over Go Round at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

Yobe Stars’ faint hopes of escaping relegation were dimmed further as they played out a disappointing 0-0 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors in Damaturu.

On their part, Plateau United helped their chances of survival with a 2-0 win over Gombe United in Jos.