NPFL: Katsina United end Akwa United's 18-game unbeaten run as Ebuka fires Kano Pillars to third

A first-half strike at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium condemned the Promise Keepers to their first league defeat since February 14

Katsina United defeated Akwa United 1-0 to end their 18-game unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday.

Samuel Kalu’s 15th-minute goal from the penalty spot separated the teams in Katsina as Kennedy Boboye’s men suffered their fourth league loss of the season.

Prior to the trip to the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Akwa United defeated bottom-placed Adamawa United 2-0 and they are still sat at the top of the league table despite Sunday's setback.

They have 53 points after 29 matches while Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars trail in the second and third spots, respectively with 52 points each.

At the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa United grabbed a 2-1 win over Rivers United.

Chigozi Obasi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Tochukwu Udeh doubled the hosts' lead on the hour-mark.

Meanwhile, Godwin Aguda scored Rivers United's only goal in the encounter after converting from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Sunday's result stretched the Solid Miners' winning run in Lafia to 11 games with their last home defeat dating back to a 2-1 loss against Enyimba in February.

In Kano, Ibrahim Musa's men ended their four-game winless run after edging struggling Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0.

David Ebuka scored the crucial goal in the 27th minute which helped Pillars grab their 16th win of the season in the Nigeria top-flight.

At the Jos International Stadium, Plateau United extended their unbeaten home record to 14 games after they held Enyimba to a goalless draw.

The People's Elephants are fifth on the league table, level on 49 points with Kwara United who occupy the fourth position.

Both teams have played 28 games each, and they are due to play each other in their outstanding fixture.

Elsewhere, MFM's trip to the Okigwe Township Stadium ended in a 2-0 defeat to Heartland.

Chidera Ezeh scored a sixth-minute opener and Kingsley Maduforo' stoppage-time goal secured maximum points for the hosts.

The Olukoya Boys will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Kano Pillars at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday.

Sunshine Stars remain unmoved in the drop zone after a 1-0 loss in Kwara alongside Warri Wolves, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Enugu Rangers.