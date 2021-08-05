NPFL: Jigawa Stars relegated on final day as Sunshine Stars and Wikki Tourist stay up

Victories for the Owena Whales and the Giant Elephant were enough to ensure survival in an electrifying end to the campaign

Jigawa Golden Stars have joined FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Warri Wolves and Adamawa United in dropping down to the Nigeria National League as the last relegation spot of the 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League was decided on Thursday.

The trio of Ifeanyi Ubah, Wolves and Adamawa went into the final round as the only teams to have been condemned for the drop.

For Jigawa, only one point separated them from 17th placed Sunshine Stars, and they traveled to the Agege Stadium with plenty to play for in a thrilling final day.

By half-time, the Owena Whales had climbed above Badaru Boys, as they led Caf Champions League chasers Rivers United 1-0 at Akure Township Stadium thanks to Ejike Uzoenyi’s fifth-minute effort.

Wikki, Heartland and Abia Warriors, meanwhile, moved away from relegation leading Adamawa United, Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United respectively in other games.

Knowing that anything apart from victory over MFM would spell doom for them, they came out in full force, albeit, the plan backfired.

Two minutes before the hour mark, they conceded the first goal as Oladayo Alabi profited from poor defending to beat goalkeeper Ibrahim Mukhtar.

Their ambition to remain in the Nigerian elite division got dashed in the 77th minute as Izuchukwu Chimezie scored the second goal for the Lagosians.

There was to be no late miracle for Gilbert Opana’s charges, as the final whistle blew at the Agege Stadium.

Deji Ayeni’s Sunshine Stars maintained their slim lead up until the final whistle as their safety was confirmed.

At the foot of the table, meanwhile, there would be no last hurrah for Adamawa United as the Yola-based outfit said farewell to the top-flight with a 2-0 defeat against Wikki Tourist.



FULL RESULTS



Abia Warriors 3-1 Nasarawa United

Dakkada FC 1-3 Enyimba

Enugu Rangers 2-0 Plateau United

Heartland FC 1-0 Kano Pillars

Kwara United 3-0 Katsina United

Lobi Stars 2-1 Akwa United

MFM FC 2-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Rivers United

Wikki Tourist 2-0 Adamawa United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Warri Wolves (Yet to be decided)