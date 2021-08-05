NPFL final day: Enyimba, Kwara United seal Caf slots as Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United stumble

It was a dramatic finish to the Nigerian top-flight campaign as the fifth and sixth-placed teams rose up to secure the last two continental tickets

Enyimba and Kwara United have finished in the second and third spots in the 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League season respectively.

Enyimba will join Akwa United in the Caf Champions League next season while Kwara United will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The People’s Elephants defeated Dakkada 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Thursday to end their four-game winless run on the road.

Thanks to Anayo Iwuala's double and Kadri Timileyin's goal, Fatai Osho's men finished the campaign with 66 points after 38 matches - five points behind champions Akwa United.

It was another dramatic outing in Ilorin as Kwara United stretched their winning streak to five matches with a comfortable 3-0 win over Katsina United.

Goals from Abiodun Ayobami, Michael Ohanu and Steven Jude secured all three points for the hosts and it gave them the needed goal advantage to leapfrog Nasarawa United.

Although both teams are level on 65 points after 38 matches, the Harmony Boys secured third place and qualification for next season's Confederation Cup with a +1 goal difference.

Nasarawa United, who went into the final game in second spot, bottled their chances of playing continental football next season with a 3-0 loss against Abia Warriors.

The Solid Miners could not overcome their abysmal away form as they failed to pick up a win in their last eight matches on the road.

They ended the season as the fourth-best team in the Nigeria top-flight while Kano Pillars are placed fifth after a 1-0 loss to Heartland.

Rivers United finished in sixth spot after Sunshine Stars pipped them to a 1-0 victory to keep their top-flight status. Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers, Lobi Stars, Plateau United and MFM complete the top 10 positions.

On the other end of the table, Adamawa United sit at the bottom with 25 points and they are joined by Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves and Ifeanyi Ubah in going down to the Nigeria National League.