NPFL: Fan violence as Plateau United hold Gombe United

It was a violent ending to Wednesday's Nigeria Professional Football League match after Plateau United settled for a 1-1 draw against Gombe United.

Plateau United broke the deadlock at the Pantami Stadium in the 23rd minute, through Jesse Akila's effort and it separated the two teams until after the hour mark.

Akila's opener was the first time Gombe United conceded at home this season, however, a 61st-minute equaliser by Ibrahim Yahaya ensured their unbeaten home run remains intact.

At the end of the encounter, angry home fans attacked Plateau United's team bus by throwing objects and an official of the visiting team suffered a head injury in the process.

The shared points left Plateau United in the second spot in the NPFL table with 28 points after 14 matches while Gombe United are ninth with 20 points after the same number of games.

This season, the League Management Company (LMC) has taken bold steps to sanction clubs whose fans are found guilty of violence.

Earlier this month, Remo Stars and Shooting Stars were involved in fan violence and it resulted in the latter playing a home game behind closed doors while management of the two teams had a peace meeting with the LMC.

Article continues below

The other league fixture on Wednesday saw Sunshine Stars defeat Wikki Tourists 2-1 in Ijebu-Ode.

Two second-half goals from Leonard Ogochukwu secured maximum points for the hosts despite a late effort from Manu Garba in the 86th minute.

At the end of matchday 14, Rivers United lead the league table with 29 points while MFM FC languish at the bottom with just 11 points with Katsina United, Heartland FC and Dakkada FC also in the relegation zone.