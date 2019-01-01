Enyimba to begin NPFL title defence against Nasarawa United

The People's Elephant will begin their quest for another domestic title at home against the Solid Miners

Reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions will commence their title defence at home against Nasarawa United according to the Week One fixtures released by the League Management Company (LMC) on Monday.

The People’s Elephant and the Solid Miners were drawn apart in last season’s abridged league hence there was no meeting between them as only Enyimba pulled through to the Super Six.

Some of the interesting pairings on the opening day include a clash between two former champions, Plateau United and .

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will also be leading Heartland against his former team MFM as the Olukoya Boys travel to Okigwe.

Illechukwu served MFM for 13 years before opting to join the Naze Millionaires earlier this year.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted sides Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri , Adamawa United, and Akwa Starlets will be facing Wikki Tourist, Akwa United, and Delta Force respectively.

The 2019/20 NPFL season is now billed to commence on November 3.

MATCHDAY 1 Fixtures:

Wikki Tourist vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets

vs

Heartland vs MFM

Ifeanyi Ubah vs Adamawa United

vs

Warri Wolves vs Akwa United

Abia Warriors vs Kastina United

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United