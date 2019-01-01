Enyimba to begin NPFL title defence against Nasarawa United
Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba will commence their title defence at home against Nasarawa United according to the Week One fixtures released by the League Management Company (LMC) on Monday.
The People’s Elephant and the Solid Miners were drawn apart in last season’s abridged league hence there was no meeting between them as only Enyimba pulled through to the Super Six.
Some of the interesting pairings on the opening day include a clash between two former champions, Plateau United and Lobi Stars.
Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will also be leading Heartland against his former team MFM as the Olukoya Boys travel to Okigwe.
Illechukwu served MFM for 13 years before opting to join the Naze Millionaires earlier this year.
Elsewhere, newly-promoted sides Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves, Adamawa United, and Akwa Starlets will be facing Wikki Tourist, Akwa United, Ifeanyi Uba and Delta Force respectively.
The 2019/20 NPFL season is now billed to commence on November 3.
MATCHDAY 1 Fixtures:
Wikki Tourist vs Jigawa Golden Stars
Plateau United vs Lobi Stars
Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets
Heartland vs MFM
Ifeanyi Ubah vs Adamawa United
Warri Wolves vs Akwa United
Abia Warriors vs Kastina United
Enyimba vs Nasarawa United