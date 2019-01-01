NPFL clubs to honour Taiwo Ogunjobi during midweek matches

The organisers of the league and clubs in the top-flight have perfected ways to honour the deceased administrator

In addition to the 60 seconds of silence before kickoff and wearing of black armbands by players during the midweek Matchday 9 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), matches will be briefly paused within 65 minutes to mark the 65th year of late Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi and to give him a special tribute.

Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko announced the decision which he said expresses the high esteem the league and indeed the football family have for the late former player and Administrator.

“We want to demonstrate in a special way the contributions of the late Ogunjobi to the league as a player and an administrator,” Dikko in a statement from the league body.

“So, our Referees have been directed that in addition to observing a minute silence before kickoff, action at all NPFL Match Day 9 fixtures will be paused within the 65th minute so players and fans can give him a standing ovation as a mark of respect and a special honour for his contributions to football and his huge support to the growth of the system at all levels.”

Ogunjobi, a former captain of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and general secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) kissed the world goodbye on Monday in Ibadan after a brief illness.