NPFL: 3SC down Enyimba, Rivers United destroy Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United continued their quest for a maiden Nigeria Professional Football League title as they silenced Niger Tornadoes 3-0 on Monday evening.

Goals from Ishaq Kayode, Nyima Nwagua and Konan Ruffin helped the Pride of Rivers secure victory at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Lifted by their 2-1 triumph over Enugu Rangers on April 20, Ikon Allah travelled to Port Harcourt with the hope of consolidating on that result.

However, the hosts - who are hurt by their 1-0 loss to Sunshine Stars - had other ideas in their bid to succeed Akwa United as Nigerian champions.

Rivers United took the lead in the 31st minute courtesy of Kayode. While the visitors were still aiming to come to terms with the deficit, the hosts doubled their advantage two minutes later courtesy of Nwagua thanks to an assist from Nelson Esor.

Despite an improved effort from Tornadoes, they were unable to reduce the deficit which could be attributed mainly to their profligacy in front of goal.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Ruffin completed the win.

Thanks to this result, Rivers United still lead the NPFL summit having accrued 55 points from 25 matches, while Tornadoes are 12h after garnering just 30 points.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Shooting Stars bounced back from their 3-1 loss against Katsina United to overcome Enyimba.

First-half efforts from Moses Omoduemuke and Lucky Emmanuel put Finidi George’s men to the sword in Ibadan.

This defeat is a massive setback for the two-time African champions in their bid to get a ticket to either the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup next season.

Omoduemuke talked about how he overcame illness to inspire his team past the Aba Elephants.

“I’m so delighted with the way I played today. For the past few games, I was not feeling fine. I had typhoid and had to treat that. But I’m happy to put that behind me and show what I am made of today,” he told the media.

“I knew I would score today right from our preparations. I did my personal training. I also did my prayers. I was very confident that my goals for the team would start counting today. So I’m happy I did it and helped the team too.”

Elsewhere, Heartland settled for a 0-0 away draw against Wikki Tourists as Plateau United pipped Remo 1-0 in Jos.