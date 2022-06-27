Nottingham Forest's Awoniyi has potential needed to succeed in Premier League - Akpoborie

The 24-year-old Super Eagles striker scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga last season to help his former team finish fifth on the table

Ex-Nigeria international Jonathan Akpoborie has termed Taiwo Awoniyi's move from Union Berlin to Premier League newbies Nottingham Forest a big one and remained positive the Super Eagle will be effective.

The attacker was initially with Liverpool who struggled to secure a working permit for him, and eventually sold him to the Bundesliga outfit.

Last season, Awoniyi scored 15 goals for the Berlin-based charges which prompted the English side to go for his services.

"It is a big move for Taiwo Awoniyi to have joined Nottingham Forest regardless of the fact that they just gained promotion to the Premier League," the former Wolfsburg forward told Complete Sports.

"I am very positive that Awoniyi will adapt easily in the Premier League because he possessed the potential needed as a striker to excel.

"He has pace, goal sense and physical strength to cause any defenders serious nightmare."

Nottingham announced the arrival of the West African on June 25 for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 24-year-old went on to explain what prompted him to join a just promoted side as opposed to remaining with the Iron Ones, a club he had helped to qualify for the Europa League.

"I feel great; I feel very happy to be here. Looking at the project, it’s something I’m really looking forward to," Awoniyi said during his unveiling.

"What stood out about Forest were the meetings with the head coach [Steve Cooper] and the discussions we had. I can see how ambitious and dedicated he is to his job.

"When I look at Forest and look at the history of the club, it’s even more about the team. This is the kind of place I love to belong to and I am ready for it,” Awoniyi continued.

"Every striker wants to score goals, but I’m ready to work for the team, to fight for every ball, to win every challenge, that’s my style and that's what I'm here for."