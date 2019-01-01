'Nothing is impossible!' - Liverpool astonish with 4-0 Barcelona beatdown

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both nabbed a brace as the Reds staged a stunning comeback against the Blaugrana on Tuesday

made history as they came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to topple 4-0 at Anfield and seal their place in the final for the second season running.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were the heroes for Jurgen Klopp's side on a European night that will go down in history on Merseyside, as a double for the Belgian and Dutchman respectively fired them past the Blaugrana.

The remarkable achievement of the hosts saw them out-play their visitors, with the threat of Lionel Messi and company mostly neutralised by a superb all-round performance on the pitch.

There was plenty of reaction to another showpiece trip for Liverpool, who will face either or in Madrid next month.

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 7, 2019

This beauty next to me might just be coming back to Anfield...again. pic.twitter.com/a6vpew3jri — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2019

Alexander-Arnold, 20 years old. People will tell me it’s bad defending, I’m telling you it’s pure intelligence and vision. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 7, 2019

Liverpool magnificent. There are times when normal club loyalties don’t apply and all a genuine football supporter can do is marvel and applaud — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 7, 2019

Messi! Cruyff! Pep! Gaudi! Joan Miro! Salvador Dali!



Your boys took one hell of a stuffing!!!



⭐️Y⭐️N⭐️W⭐️A⭐️



.......⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zR3QZM6hDo — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 7, 2019

Barcelona fans watching Liverpool celebrate ... pic.twitter.com/GFwhSIGxiX — SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 7, 2019

In fairness to Suarez, he didn't celebrate at Anfield #LIVBAR — John Walshe (@john_walshe) May 7, 2019

I cranked the volume up at home watching these scenes. Goosebumps. Pissed Barca lost but hats off to Liverpool for that performance & the #YNWA at the end. Magical night at Anfield. One for the ages. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFc7ItHKmW — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) May 7, 2019

WE’RE GOING TO MADRID ❤️❤️ — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 7, 2019

Liverpool have not conceded a goal at Anfield in the Champions League since Kylian Mbappe scored in September 2018. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 7, 2019