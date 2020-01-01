‘Nothing changed for me’ – Mendy on replacing Ndidi in Leicester City squad

Injury to the Nigeria international has opened the door for the underutilised Frenchman to invigorate his Foxes career

Nampalys Mendy revealed nothing has changed for him since stepping in for injured Wilfred Ndidi in the squad.

A long-term injury worry for the international meant the Frenchman now has a chance to revive his deteriorating Foxes career.

The 28-year-old has featured in all 2020-21 Premier League games for Brendan Rodgers’ men, holding sway in the midfield as the King Power Stadium giants currently occupy second spot in the log having accrued 15 points – one point behind leaders .

Asked about the absence of a fellow defensive midfielder which has increased his involvement for Leicester, the former French youth international while accentuating the importance of the ex- star to the team disclosed that nothing has altered as he always gave his best when called to duty.

“Personally, nothing changed for me because I give always my best when I'm on the pitch,” the prospect told the Leicester City website.

"Of course, Wilf is not with us at the moment but we know we have to play without him. We know he's an important player for the club and the team.

“We have a lot of options and the manager can put me or, for example, Hamza Choudhury [in]. Yes, everyone can perform and that's good for the team. I hope we continue it.

“What the manager wants is very clear. When he puts sessions on, we work a lot in the training and after it is very easy to translate on the pitch at the weekend.

“At the moment, we have had good results, what he has put on the team is very good. Now we have to keep going.”

He also aired his views about Jamie Vardy and how crucial the veteran has been for the former English champions so far this term.

“Jamie, what a player,” he continued. “He's fantastic. We are lucky because we can play with him and we can see how he can perform in front of goal every day.

“He helps the club a lot and gives a lot of energy to every player and has good leadership.”

Mendy would be eyeing his 10th appearance of the season when Rodgers’ men hosts Braga to Filbert Way for Thursday’s Group G duel.