'It's not too late for Messi to return' - PSG superstar will 'always be welcomed' at Barcelona, says Puyol

Lionel Messi would be welcomed back to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain if he wants to finish his career with the Camp Nou club, Carles Puyol says.

Ex-team-mate wants Messi return

Argentine in final year of PSG contract

Messi aiming to win Champions League with PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine left Barca on a free transfer a year ago and signed a two-year contract with PSG. However, the likes of president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi have maintained that they would be happy to bring the 35-year-old back to the club, and ex-team-mate Puyol is the latest to back that idea.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s not too late for a Leo Messi return," he told reporters. "He has one year left in his contract and many things can happen in that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo, but he will always be welcomed at Barca.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's contract at PSG will run out at the end of the season and his time with the French club has not gone completely according to plan. He and co-star Neymar were frequently jeered by the team's supporters last term after they crashed out of the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Messi and PSG are off to a strong start this season and are considered candidates to win the European competition. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three times in Ligue 1 so far this term, while also registering five assists.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND PSG? Messi et al will start their Champions League campaign this week as they take on Serie A side Juventus in their first match of the group stage on Tuesday.