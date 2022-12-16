'I'm not interested' - France star Benzema quashes reports that he will return for World Cup final with blunt Instagram post

Karim Benzema responded to claims that he would return for France's World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday with a rather blunt Instagram post.

Benzema rumoured to return for final vs Argentina

Forward had posted motivation video on socials

Quashed reports by claiming he's 'not interested'

WHAT HAPPENED? After reports surfaced that he had returned to training back in Spain, it was suggested Benzema could return to Didier Deschamps' side in time for Sunday's blockbuster final. These suggestions picked up pace when Benzema himself posted a 'motivation' video on his socials, although the 34-year-old has since taken to Instagram to quash such rumours, stating bluntly: "I'm not interested".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current holder of the Ballon d'Or looked set to spearhead France's attack before a ball was kicked in Qatar, however an injury in France's pre-tournament training ended those hopes. Deschamps' side have barely looked back, though, reaching their second successive World Cup final thanks to the dynamite duo of Kylian Mbappe and all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? With the Frenchman ruling himself out of action in Qatar, he will instead be focusing on club matters with Real Madrid, who resume their league title defence on December 30 against Real Valladolid.