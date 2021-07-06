'Not even Iniesta!' - Pedri earns comparisons to Spain legend after impeccable Euro 2020 display

The 18-year-old midfielder was one of La Roja's best players in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy

Pedri has drawn the adoration of Spain supporters for his passing performance on Tuesday in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to ever start a match at this point in the competition, completed all 55 of his pass attempts in regular time. They weren’t simple balls, either, and on one occasion in the first half he played Mikel Oyarbazal through on goal, though the forward botched his first touch.

Pedri's breakout year has seen him get regular minutes at Barcelona and be selected to compete in the Olympics later this summer. His head coach Luis Enrique even compared him favourably with Andreas Iniesta - one of the highest compliments that can be paid to a young Spaniard.

This is incredible from Pedri.



Spain have found their Xavi/Iniesta midfield heir in an 18-year-old. https://t.co/EOVHvi2UiW — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) July 6, 2021

1. Morata drops between the lines, Pedri drags Jorginho out of the passing lane

2. Jorginho signals for a switch and checks on Morata

3. Pedri cuts back to the ball right before the pass, catching Jorginho in a decision

4. Goal pic.twitter.com/Pk6GUVE1Ql — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) July 6, 2021

Spain's night ends in disappointment

Though Pedri dazzled on an individual level, Spain were unable to reach the competition's final.

Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Italy in the second half only for Spain to equalise through a dramatic late Alvaro Morata goal.

But the Azzurri would emerge victorious from a penalty shootout, booking a place in the Euro 2020 final against either England or Denmark.

Luis Enrique offers major praise

After Spain's loss, head coach Luis Enrique offered some major praise for his teenage star, saying: "Have you seen the tournament that Pedri has played? I've never seen an 18-year-old kid play like I've seen Pedri play in this tournament, not even Andres Iniesta. It's crazy."

