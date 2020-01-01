NorthEast United's Khalid Jamil - Some players have the wrong mentality

The NorthEast United interim coach suggested that some of the players in his team need to perform when they get a chance…

FC ended (ISL) 2019-20 season with yet another disappointing result as they succumbed to a 2-2 draw against .

The Highlanders were on course to pick up their third win of the season but a late goal by Lallianzuala Chhangte spoiled their party.

Interim coach Khalid Jamil suggested after the match that everything clicked for them during the match but a silly goal, in the end, cost them the win.

More teams

“We didn’t become defensive after taking the lead. What we tried clicked but I think we conceded a silly goal in the end.”

Jamil mentioned that some of the players in his team have the wrong mentality and are not performing well when given a chance.

“I thought it was a clear three points for us. We tried our best. We have to think positive for next season and work hard. Some of the players have the wrong mentality. They get chances and after getting the chance they don’t perform. When you get a chance you have to perform.”

The former -winning coach praised the performances of all his players and suggested that Jose Leudo and Martin Chaves, the only foreign players who were fielded by the Highlanders, had an exceptional game.

“All the players played well. (Jose) Leudo was fantastic today. Martin Chaves scored a fantastic goal. He is a good player and he only needs confidence. The Indian players also did well.”

The Highlanders boss hailed opposition Chennaiyin FC as one of the strongest teams in the league. “Chennaiyin are a good team. They are one of the strongest teams in the league,” said Jamil.