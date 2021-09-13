Indian Super League

North East United's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

ISL
The Highlanders are still to appoint a new manager unless Khalid Jamil is to continue as head coach...

North East United will take on Bengaluru, away at Bambolim, in their first match of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. They end the first phase of the season with another away clash against Jamshedpur at Bambolim.

Following their opener, the northeastern side have there consecutive home fixtures of which will be held at the Fatorda stadium in Goa - against Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin and FC Goa. They will also face East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City at home.

The other away fixtures include Odisha, Hyderabad at Vasco and Bambolim respectively.

NorthEast United's Indian Super League first phase fixtures 2021-22:

Date Time (IST) Match
Nov 20 7:30 PM Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
Nov 25 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
Nov 29 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
Dec 4 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs FC Goa
Dec 10 7:30 PM Odisha vs NorthEast United
Dec 13 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Dec 17 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs East Bengal
Dec 21 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 27 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
Jan 6 7:30 PM Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United