Nominees for all Caf 2019 Awards revealed

Here is all the nominees for the Caf Awards Gala following the unveiling of the full categories and nominees on Sunday

The 2019 Caf Awards will be held on January 7, 2019 in Hurghada, with the Confederation of African Football announcing the nominees on Sunday.

Some of the categories for the ceremony include African Player of the Year, Women’s Player of the Year, National Team of the Year (Men & Women), Youth Player of the Year and Coach of the Year (Men & Women).

While 2018 African Player of the Year winner, Mohamed Salah is in line for a third individual accolade, 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes the nominees list for a sixth consecutive year. trio Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi will also rival each other alongside ’s Percy Tau and ’s Thomas Partey.

Reigning African Women Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlana is once more shortlisted and will welcome competition from Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala and ’s Ajara Nchout.

The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year will be decided by Caf Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup, coaches plus captains of the national teams of the 54 member associations.

For other categories namely Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year, will be elected by the Caf Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists from the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Cameroon

Cote d'Ivoire



Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia



MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR



Madagascar

Nigeria





YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Achraf Hakimi ( & )

Amadou Haidara (Mali & )

Amadou Sagna (Senegal & )

Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & )

Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & )

Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & )

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & )

Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & )

Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

WOMEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d'Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

David Ouma (Kenya)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)



MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR

Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal)

Christian Gross ( - )

Corentin Martins ( - Mauritania)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)

Faouzi Benzarti (Tunisia - Wydad )

Gernot Rohr ( - Nigeria)

Moine Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance)

Mounir Jaouani (Morocco - Berkane FC)

Nicolas Dupuis (France - Madagascar)

Pitso Mosimane (South Africa - )

AFRICAN INTERCLUBS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & )

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Denis Onyango ( & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba)

Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

Fousseny Coulibaly (Cote d'Ivoire & Esperance)

Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda)

Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & )

Jean Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

Mahmoud Alaa ( & Zamalek)

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba)

Meschack Elia (DR Congo & )

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Tresor Mputu (DR Congo & )

Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

WOMEN’S AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

Ange N'Guessan (Côte d'Ivoire & Tenerife)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & )

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & )

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & )

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)



MEN’S AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

André Onana (Cameroon & )

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & )

Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana & )

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & )

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

Mahmoud Hassan"Trezeguet" (Egypt & )

Mbwana Samatta ( & )

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & )

Moussa Marega (Mali & )

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & )

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & )

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & )

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)