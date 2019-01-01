'Noisy neighbours are now winning neighbours' - Nigeria reacts to Man City's FA Cup triumph
Nigerians have applauded Manchester City after they hammered Watford 6-0 in Saturday’s FA Cup final.
Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling's doubles, and lone efforts from David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne sealed an emphatic win for the Citizens.
The victory at Wembley made Manchester City the first English men’s club to complete a domestic treble, excluding the Community Shield, which they won at the start of the season.
Their impressive performances and dominance in English football have earned them praises from football enthusiasts across the country.
As soon as Man United fans started rooting for Watford, your 6th sense would have told you something sixy was going to happen to Watford.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 18, 2019
Media: Gerard Deulofeu double takes Watford into Cup final after extra-time thriller #FACupFinal— Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) May 18, 2019
First manager to:— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) May 18, 2019
• Beat all #PL teams in two straight league campaigns
• Reach 100 #PL points in a single season
• Win the domestic treble in English football
The 'INVENTOR' of modern football, Pep Guardiola. 🙌🏽#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/x4hLcVQYWJ
Watford did not even make Manchester City drop sweat at all. They are a disgrace to football. #MCIWAT #FACupFinal— Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) May 18, 2019
Wolves could have done better that this Watford. Anyway, congratulations to Wolves Europa league await you. And once again, City I'm not congratulating you 😂😂.— TONY AMADI (@MrDwright_A) May 18, 2019
Pep Guardiola should better keep winning in Spain and Germany. If he comes to England he can't dominate like that; no one can dominate like that in England. All that passing style won't work. Lol. England isn't even a one-team league.#TweetLikeIts2015 #FACupFinal #FACupOnDStv— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 18, 2019
#FACupFinal— Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) May 18, 2019
The noisy neighbours are now the winning neighbours. #HistoricDomesticTreble. pic.twitter.com/z6DNwGaOdG
The best team to EVER play in England!@ManCity ladies and gentlemen...— Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) May 18, 2019
The domestic treble. History made.
Well done to all the lads and to all the fans, have a wonderful weekend! #ENGLANDISBLUE 💙⚽️
Man City is on Fire🚀🚀#FACup— Oluwaseyi Olaniyan (@seyiolaniyan_) May 18, 2019
They make too much noise in England!! Happy Guardiola silenced them!!! Lol man actually won all available trophies in England with Man city😂😂!! The premier League now officially joins the league of FARMERS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 18, 2019
Congratulations @ManCity pic.twitter.com/kWAvnjuNFs— RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) May 18, 2019
I knew this Mancity will not make this match feel like we watching a final,Take d treble eat it n fat,Greedy set of people😏😏😏 #FACupFinal #Mancity pic.twitter.com/4Hrnxjwz9S— Olawhandi (@Olawhandy) May 18, 2019