'Noisy neighbours are now winning neighbours' - Nigeria reacts to Man City's FA Cup triumph

Pep Guardiola’s men thrashed the Hornets at Wembley to complete an historic domestic double on Saturday

Nigerians have applauded after they hammered 6-0 in Saturday’s final.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling's doubles, and lone efforts from David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne sealed an emphatic win for the Citizens.

The victory at Wembley made Manchester City the first English men’s club to complete a domestic treble, excluding the Community Shield, which they won at the start of the season.

Their impressive performances and dominance in English football have earned them praises from football enthusiasts across the country.

As soon as Man United fans started rooting for Watford, your 6th sense would have told you something sixy was going to happen to Watford. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 18, 2019

Media: Gerard Deulofeu double takes Watford into Cup final after extra-time thriller #FACupFinal



Thrashing: pic.twitter.com/VX6rpuaQa1 — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) May 18, 2019

First manager to:



• Beat all #PL teams in two straight league campaigns



• Reach 100 #PL points in a single season



• Win the domestic treble in English football



The 'INVENTOR' of modern football, Pep Guardiola. 🙌🏽#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/x4hLcVQYWJ — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) May 18, 2019

Watford did not even make Manchester City drop sweat at all. They are a disgrace to football. #MCIWAT #FACupFinal — Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) May 18, 2019

could have done better that this Watford. Anyway, congratulations to Wolves Europa league await you. And once again, City I'm not congratulating you 😂😂. — TONY AMADI (@MrDwright_A) May 18, 2019

Pep Guardiola should better keep winning in and . If he comes to he can't dominate like that; no one can dominate like that in England. All that passing style won't work. Lol. England isn't even a one-team league.#TweetLikeIts2015 #FACupFinal #FACupOnDStv — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 18, 2019

The best team to EVER play in England!@ManCity ladies and gentlemen...



The domestic treble. History made.



Well done to all the lads and to all the fans, have a wonderful weekend! #ENGLANDISBLUE 💙⚽️

🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/GU9GPHpGAK — Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) May 18, 2019

Man City is on Fire🚀🚀#FACup — Oluwaseyi Olaniyan (@seyiolaniyan_) May 18, 2019

They make too much noise in England!! Happy Guardiola silenced them!!! Lol man actually won all available trophies in England with Man city😂😂!! The premier League now officially joins the league of FARMERS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — IbkSports (@IbkSports) May 18, 2019