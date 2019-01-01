Live Scores
'Noisy neighbours are now winning neighbours' - Nigeria reacts to Man City's FA Cup triumph

Pep Guardiola’s men thrashed the Hornets at Wembley to complete an historic domestic double on Saturday

Nigerians have applauded Manchester City after they hammered Watford 6-0 in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling's doubles, and lone efforts from David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne sealed an emphatic win for the Citizens.

The victory at Wembley made Manchester City the first English men’s club to complete a domestic treble, excluding the Community Shield, which they won at the start of the season.

Their impressive performances and dominance in English football have earned them praises from football enthusiasts across the country.

 

