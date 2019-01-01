‘No two matches are the same’- Emmanuel Deutsch warns Abia Warriors ahead of derby clash

The Cameroon-born gaffer has tasked his players to come all out against the Naze Millionaires and not rely on their previous results

Abia Warriors’ Emmanuel Deutsch has warned his players not to rely on their impressive record against Heartland when they face the Naze Millionaires on Sunday in a Professional Football League ( ) tie in Okigwe.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the game at Okigwe Township Stadium, Deutsch noted that his players must be ready to ‘fight’ for the three points at stake just like they have done in their past games against Heartland.

“The result we got against FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Thursday does not really matter again but if the players are able to play in a similar way against Heartland, I don’t have any doubt that we are going to get a good result in Okigwe,” Deutsch told Goal.

“I have not seen Abia Warriors play that way for a very long time and I feel the bunch of players in the team presently do not deserve to go on relegation and it is the reason why we must do our job in Okigwe. We have good results in the past and it should give us an edge.

“But we cannot ride on that I expect a positive result in Okigwe.

"No two matches are the same and we must play against Heartland this term with a different approach and ensure that our unbeaten run against them stays intact. We won’t have anything on the cheap.”

Abia Warriors are in the 10th position in the NPFL Group B table and in the relegation zone with 21 points from 18 games, while Heartland are four points better off in sixth position.