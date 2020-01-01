No space for Bolasie in Everton squad – Ancelotti

The DR Congo international faces an uncertain future at Goodison Park and might go out on another loan before the end of the transfer window

manager Carlo Ancelotti said Yannick Bolasie is not part of his plans at despite his "professional" performances in training.

The 31-year-old, who spent last campaign on loan in with CP, is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Goodison Park outfit this season.

His last outing for Everton was over two years ago when he came off the bench in their 3-1 Premier League defeat to in May 2018.

When quizzed about Bolasie’s future on Merseyside, Ancelotti applauded his professional displays in training and he is hoping he finds a club for regular first-team action before the transfer window closes next week.

"He is doing well, training well and professionally,” Ancelotti was quoted by BBC Sport. “He is not part of the squad, he can train with us if he's not able to find a club by the end of market and if he stays we will train him.

"But I said to him we have a big squad and unfortunately, there is no space for him."

Bolasie claimed Friday’s update from Ancelotti is not "news" for him having met the Italian manager last week.

“Not been let go... I spoke with the boss last week, not news for me,” he said.

“All I’ll say is the respect I have for him is very high...I’ve finally been treated like a human being again after a few years.

“Football is not as simple as 123....My work rate & desire will never change.”

During the week, the former talisman responded to comments on social media that questioned his stay at Goodison Park.

“Everyone’s got a job to do and I’m cool with it but from my end I’ve been targeted for years about “wages” or “injured” stories I’m an easy target. Why don’t they ask there “sources” how I’m doing in training or positive things?? Only stories to get people to send me hate,” Bolasie tweeted.

“And about rinsing the club for “doe”. I’m the same person who has left for 2 years on loan (club not having to pay my finances) when I could easily have sat… not in my nature.

“Me leaving has had a Cross mark financially but I knew I had to build myself back up to play for my club again.”