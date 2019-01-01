No regrets dumping royal duties for football - South Africa's Rhoda Mulaudzi

The Canberra United forward, who hugely impressed since her move to Australia opens up on why she quit royal duties for football

Rhoda Mulaudzi says she quit royal duties to play football so as to realise her dreams of playing for South Africa national team.

The 29-year-old, who is a grand-daughter of the king of Venda in Limpopo province near the South Africa-Zimbabwe border was faced with pressure from parent to quit football at a young age.

The South African look to have achieved her goals after she wrapped up her pro debut season with Canberra United in the Australian W-League, where she scored four goals in 12 appearances.

With her inclusion in Banyana squad to compete at this month's Cyprus Cup, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star is proud of her achievements while reflecting on her intriguing career journey so far.

"When I was young, they tried to stop me from playing football, but I refused and told them I was not interested in royal duties," Mulaudzi told Canberra Times.

"My mum was not happy, but my dad is a football person, so he just said 'Whatever you decide I’ll support you all the way'.

"The only thing I wanted to do was play football, and that’s why I’m here because I had faith and believed in myself, one day I wanted to see myself playing for the national team and playing overseas, and here I am playing for Canberra United.

"Nothing was going to stop me from doing what I love. But now my mum is my No. 1 supporter, even more than my dad.

"I wasn’t sure what to expect when I got here because there’s a huge gap between the South African league and Australian league, this one is professional, and the competition is very high.

"In the back of my mind, I told myself even if I can become our team's top goal-scorer that will be enough. Next season hopefully I can double up and do more because I feel like I have more to give, I know myself what kind of striker I am, and I can do more."

Having returned after 18-month hiatus, Mulaudzi will be hoping to impress with Desiree Ellis' ladies to earn a spot in the final squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.