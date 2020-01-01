No other dribblers in the Bundesliga have Sancho's outstanding decision-making skills - Muller

The England international winger has earned more praise as he continues to thrive in Bundesliga

forward Thomas Muller has praised ’s Jadon Sancho, saying no other dribblers in can match the international’s “outstanding decision-making."

Sancho has thrived in the Bundesliga since making the decision to quit and move to at the age of 17 in 2017.

He scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 2017-18 season before making a major breakthrough last campaign, netting 12 times in the league as well as earning his first international cap for England.

The forward has already surpassed that tally this term, with 14 goals as well 15 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Sancho’s strike in a 3-3 draw against in December saw him become the youngest player to score 22 Bundesliga goals at the age of 19 years, 267 days.

He once again shone for Dortmund on Friday, contributing a goal and an assist in their 5-1 thrashing of Koln.

Muller has certainly been impressed with Sancho’s impact and believes he has some attributes few of his peers possess.

"Jadon Sancho from BVB is great,” Muller told Sports Buzzer. “He manages to create dangerous situations with his technique, his speed, his dribbling.

"There are other dribblers with similar qualities in the Bundesliga, but they don't have this outstanding decision-making.”

It hasn’t all been straight-forward for Sancho this season, however. He was fined and dropped by Dortmund for returning late from England duty in October, sparking speculation that he was unhappy at the club and could seek a move back to England.

His manager Lucien Favre has been keen to play down such speculation, while admitting he takes a hard line with the teenager as he feels that is the best way for him to realise his potential.

That hasn’t stopped rumours linking Sancho with a return to the Premier League, though.

As reported by Goal earlier this month, he remains top of ’s wanted list. Though Blues boss Frank Lampard has abandoned his attempts to try and land the player during the winter window and will instead try again in the summer.