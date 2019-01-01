No Oshoala as Nigeria's Oghiabekhva scores but Minsk lose to Barcelona

The forward increased her goal tally in this season's Champions League but her effort was not enough to save her side from defeat

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva scored in Minsk's 3-1 loss to despite Asisat Oshoala's absence from Wednesday’s Women's Round of 16 game.

The international continued her impressive form for Volodymyr Reva's team in the Champions League this season, scoring her 10th goal in seven games.

After a goalless draw at half time, the 29-year-old striker put the Belarusian champions in front in the 60th minute of the game.

However, the visitors secured an equaliser seven minutes later through Alexia Putellas before Marie Caldentey's 80th-minute goal and Patri Guijarro's 85th-minute goal ensured the passage to the quarter-final.

Oghiabekhva featured for the duration of the game along with 's Alvina Niyolle and Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse but the Africans could not help Minsk break their quarter-final jinx.

The goal means Oghiabekhva now leads the Champions League scoring charts with 10 goals and saw her increased her goal tally to 39 goals in 24 games in all competitions for Minsk this term.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Oshoala, who scored the opener in the first leg's 5-0 win was an unused substitute for Lluis Cortes' ladies.

The second leg result saw Minsk crashed out of the European elite women's competition following an 8-1 defeat on aggregate.

Having secured the league diadem, Minsk will hope to finish their campaign on a high at home against Slavyanka on November 3.