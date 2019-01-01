'No one expects us to be near the top' - Rodgers relieved by lack of Leicester title talk

The Foxes may be second in the table and on an eight-game winning streak, but the manager wants to manage expectations

Brendan Rodgers is happy that his Leicester side are not being talked up as Premier League title challengers this season, even though he feels they looked like a "top team" in Sunday's 4-1 win at .

Leicester are now on a club record run of eight consecutive Premier League victories and are still eight points behind leaders , but they have moved six ahead of after the defending champions lost 2-1 to this weekend.

The 2014-15 Premier League winners may be in incredible form under Rodgers, but he does not expect them to be contenders this year and hopes the media continue to overlook them.

"I don't think anybody expects us to be anywhere near the top," Rodgers said after their latest win.

"After Manchester United won at Manchester City, a caption came up after the game about how far Manchester City are away from Liverpool.

"We respect that and we just get on with our job, get on with trying to play and improve our performance levels.

"It's just natural - Manchester City and Liverpool are both incredible teams in the league and have shown last year how good they were.

"For us, we know that we are constantly trying to improve and look to close the gap. But I thought today we looked like a top team."

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has now scored in each of the team's last eight matches and is on 16 goals for the season.

Having netted 25 times since Rodgers took charge in March, he is back in top form and his manager believes he should be back in the team.

"Jamie is such a top-level player. He is always ready when the chances come; you don't think there's any doubt he is going to score," he said.

"He is very hard to play against because he is such a threat. His first goal - his movement, [it was] a great pass by [Iheanacho] who plays him in.

"The second was what you would say is a 'Jamie Vardy goal'."

He added: "If you are talking about being deserving [of an England call-up], he would be in it a long time ago.

"It's his choice. I think he is enjoying his work at Leicester, he is enjoying his international break where he is able to rest. He is one who also knows that probably Harry Kane will play. He is the captain, he is going to play.

"He may as well enjoy his break while he can get it."